Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen shuts down Cruz questions on Biden family corruption allegations
Democratic Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairwoman Jeanne Shaheen shut down Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's questions about President Biden's role in the 2016 firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor.
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?
President Joe Biden once described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." Read to see his current net worth, how he made his money, and how it compares.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped for 'categorically false' claim Biden visited the border: 'Caught in lies daily'
Twitter users blasted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s claims during Wednesday’s press conference that President Biden has visited the southern border as false.
Donald Trump Jr launches frenzied attack on Biden over Brittney Griner release
Donald Trump Jr has launched a belligerent Twitter tirade against Joe Biden and WNBA star Brittney Griner after her release from a Russian prison.Don Jr whined about the deal to swap Ms Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a series of posts on Twitter on Thursday morning, repeating some of his father Donald Trump’s favourite talking points about Mr Biden’s negotiating skills. “No one cuts better deals than Biden,” he wrote sarcastically. “We get an awful America hating WNBA player, while Russia gets an INTERNATIONAL ARMS DEALER!”Don Jr repeated the offensive slur against Ms Griner, a two-time...
Bernie Sanders, 81, would take a 'hard look' at 2024 run if Biden, 80, steps aside, senior adviser says
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' longtime adviser Faiz Shakir said the democratic socialist lawmaker would seriously consider a third White House bid if President Biden doesn't run.
Where another Trump presidency could take America
The context and apparent motive for the former president's recently revealed secret surveillance of reporters and political adversaries line up more with autocracy than democracy, writes Ruth Ben Ghiat. And since it is rare for parties to stake their reputation on a defeated leader --especially one who incited a riot-- unless they think he will return to office, the GOP's failure to denounce such clandestine actions by the Department of Justice are a chilling portent.
Washington Examiner
White House chief of staff expects Biden reelection announcement 'after the holiday'
President Joe Biden is tipped to announce a reelection campaign in the new year, according to White House chief of staff Ron Klain. “The president will make that decision. I expect it shortly after the holiday,” Klain said Monday at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council summit. “I expect the decision will be to do it.”
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
The week in whoppers: Biden’s job-creation lie, MSNBC’s Twitter-File denial and more
Diary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions This Chart: We say: President Biden’s lies about jobs never end. The truth? Most of his “created” jobs merely replaced those lost during COVID. In January 2020, per Federal Reserve data, there were 152 million non-farm US employees. Last month, just 153 million. If he’d kept up with other presidents, there’d be millions more. This headline: We say: If Musk released documents proving Joe Biden himself pressed the button to lock out Twitter accounts that shared The Post’s Hunter Biden story, MSNBC would no doubt pooh-pooh that as “manipulation,” too — and call it a “flop.” Yet...
Opinion: The Majority of the Americans Don't Support President Biden
Photo byDoor The White House - P20210615CS_CW23444, Publiek domein,. Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, has seen a decline in popularity since taking office in January 2021. Despite facing a number of challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a deeply divided political landscape, President Biden has struggled to maintain high approval ratings among the American people.
WBAL Radio
US judge rejects Maduro ally's claim of diplomatic immunity
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami on Friday rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from criminal charges, ruling Alex Saab isn't entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The l...
Joe Biden and Donald Trump's Very Different Thanksgiving Messages
The former president complained about investigations he's facing, while the incumbent wished people a happy holiday.
Biden earned political capital this fall. He’s quietly spending it.
The president and his team are making moves ahead of a likely 2024 announcement.
'More important things going on': Biden defends not visiting border on Arizona trip
President Joe Biden defended himself from criticism that he should visit the southern border while he is in Arizona.
The Biden Administration is Planning For the End of Title 42
Since Title 42 went into effect, thousands of migrants have crossed the United States-Mexico border. Within weeks, the end of this policy will open the gates for more migrants to cross.
WBAL Radio
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...
Every Day Is Jan. 6 For Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Campaign
The former president keeps complaining about his last election while vowing to help his supporters who stormed the Capitol.
