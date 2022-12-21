ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr launches frenzied attack on Biden over Brittney Griner release

Donald Trump Jr has launched a belligerent Twitter tirade against Joe Biden and WNBA star Brittney Griner after her release from a Russian prison.Don Jr whined about the deal to swap Ms Griner for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a series of posts on Twitter on Thursday morning, repeating some of his father Donald Trump’s favourite talking points about Mr Biden’s negotiating skills. “No one cuts better deals than Biden,” he wrote sarcastically. “We get an awful America hating WNBA player, while Russia gets an INTERNATIONAL ARMS DEALER!”Don Jr repeated the offensive slur against Ms Griner, a two-time...
CNN

Where another Trump presidency could take America

The context and apparent motive for the former president's recently revealed secret surveillance of reporters and political adversaries line up more with autocracy than democracy, writes Ruth Ben Ghiat. And since it is rare for parties to stake their reputation on a defeated leader --especially one who incited a riot-- unless they think he will return to office, the GOP's failure to denounce such clandestine actions by the Department of Justice are a chilling portent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
New York Post

The week in whoppers: Biden’s job-creation lie, MSNBC’s Twitter-File denial and more

Diary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions This Chart: We say: President Biden’s lies about jobs never end. The truth? Most of his “created” jobs merely replaced those lost during COVID. In January 2020, per Federal Reserve data, there were 152 million non-farm US employees. Last month, just 153 million. If he’d kept up with other presidents, there’d be millions more. This headline: We say: If Musk released documents proving Joe Biden himself pressed the button to lock out Twitter accounts that shared The Post’s Hunter Biden story, MSNBC would no doubt pooh-pooh that as “manipulation,” too — and call it a “flop.” Yet...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Opinion: The Majority of the Americans Don't Support President Biden

Photo byDoor The White House - P20210615CS_CW23444, Publiek domein,. Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, has seen a decline in popularity since taking office in January 2021. Despite facing a number of challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a deeply divided political landscape, President Biden has struggled to maintain high approval ratings among the American people.
WBAL Radio

US judge rejects Maduro ally's claim of diplomatic immunity

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami on Friday rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from criminal charges, ruling Alex Saab isn't entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The l...
WBAL Radio

White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy