Real-Time Edge Processing, AI Play Major Embedded Roles
As embedded systems move to center stage, real-time edge processing, artificial intelligence (AI) and AI accelerators, security, high-speed wireless bandwidth and scalability will play major roles, participants in a panel talk on embedded systems said at Electronica 2022 last month in Munich. Nitin Dahad, editor-in-chief of Embedded.com, moderated the discussion.
Microsoft Patches Azure Cross-Tenant Data Access Flaw
Microsoft has silently fixed an important-severity security flaw in its Azure Container Service (ACS) after an external researcher warned that a buggy feature allowed cross-tenant network bypass attacks. The vulnerability, documented by researchers at Mnemonic, effectively removed the entire network and identity perimeter around internet-isolated Azure Cognitive Search instances and...
How Paraphrase Tool Helps To Optimize Content
Content optimization is necessary to rank higher in search engine page results, especially if it is about promoting a blog post or online business. The readability and uniqueness of content significantly impact the ranking factor. Readability is good for the audience, and plagiarism-free content is suitable for search engine ranking. So how can we achieve both simultaneously?
Container Verification Bug Allows Malicious Images to Cloud Up Kubernetes
A high-severity security vulnerability in the Kyverno admission controller for container images could allow malicious actors to import a raft of nefarious code into cloud production environments. The Kyverno admission controller offers a signature-verification mechanism designed to ensure that only signed, validated container images are being pulled into a given...
TikTok parent company ByteDance revealed the use of TikTok data to track journalistsSecurity Affairs
ByteDance admitted that its employees accessed TikTok data to track journalists to identify the source of leaks to the media. TikTok parent company ByteDance revealed that several employees accessed the TikTok data of two journalists to investigate leaks of company information to the media. According to an email from ByteDance’s...
CISA Guidance Highlights the Need for Total Network Observability
In the wake of the pandemic, global IT managed services are exploding in popularity. Grand View Research, Inc. predicts the market will reach $731 billion in revenue by 2030, with government-centered digital transformation initiatives helping drive that growth. As a result, the demand for services has made managed service providers (MSPs) a popular target for international cybercrime.
FBI: Cyber-Criminals Are Purchasing Search Engine Ad Services to Launch Attacks
The FBI has warned that cyber-criminals are using search engine advertisement services to defraud the public. The public service announcement, issued on December 21, 2022, stated that threat actors are purchasing these ad services to impersonate brands for the purpose of luring users to malicious websites. These sites, which “look...
Shoemaker Ecco leaks almost 60GB of customer data
Shoemaker Ecco has been operating a misconfigured database for more than a year, exposing a huge tranche of sensitive information to whoever knew where to look. This is according to a new report from Cybernews (opens in new tab), whose research team recently identified 50 Ecco indices exposed to the public. In total, the database has had more than 60GB of sensitive data that’s been available since June 2021.
Threat Actors Use Known Excel Vulnerability
Microsoft Office files, particularly Excel and Word files, have been targeted by some cybercriminals for a long time. Through different techniques, attackers have used embedded Visual Basic for Applications macros to infect computers with different kinds of malware for cybercrime and cyberespionage. In most cases, users still needed to click...
