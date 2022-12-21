Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
UW Draws Top National Recruiting Ranking from SI All-American
A late push by Kalen DeBoer's staff brought top 25 recognition.
No. 12 Washington, No. 20 Texas ready to light up Alamo Bowl
No. 12 Washington and No. 20 Texas look to move closer to a return to national prominence when they square off Thursday in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. The contest pits two of the nation's best offenses, although the Longhorns will be depleted on that side of the ball. Two of their top running backs -- consensus All-American and Doak Walker Award winner Bijan Robinson and key backup Roschon Johnson -- have both opted out.
KUOW
Seattle shipwreck enthusiasts find possible site of the deadliest wreck in PNW history
The S.S. Pacific was packed full of passengers in 1875. It was charting the first steamship voyage from Seattle to San Francisco, before Washington had even achieved statehood. But after a collision with a sailing vessel called The Orpheus, the Pacific and its cargo was lost. Now after decades of...
KING-5
Oscar frontrunner Brendan Fraser says Seattle 'birthed' his acting career
SEATTLE — Former Seattleite Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner for the best actor Academy Award, based on his performance in “The Whale.”. He plays Charlie, a severely obese English teacher who never leaves his apartment. He teaches classes virtually and relies on the help of his friend and nurse (played by Hong Chau) for food and medical needs. As his health deteriorates, he tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter (played by Sadie Sink.)
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?. One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate. Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?. Guy Fieri's TV...
MyNorthwest.com
Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends
By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
SouthSoundTalk
Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley
Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
travelawaits.com
Chihuly’s ‘Winter Brilliance’ Makes Garden And Glass A Must-Visit In Seattle This Winter — Here’s Why
With its location in the middle of the bustling Seattle Center, the Chihuly Garden and Glass is far from a hidden gem. It is one of Seattle’s most popular attractions, often listed right up there with its famous neighbor — the iconic Space Needle, which gets 1.3 million visitors a year.
KXRO.com
GHC graduates 9 in CDL class
Grays Harbor College recently celebrated the graduation of students within their Commercial Driver’s License class with a hiring event at the Satsop Business Park. According to the college, an event on Tuesday, December 20 saw a full cohort of students with nine graduating. Grays Harbor College, the Pacific Mountain...
Tacoma Daily Index
Controversies in and around Tacoma
In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
KUOW
'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound
‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
gotodestinations.com
5 of The Best Pizza Spots in Seattle – (With Cheesy Photos)
As you might have expected, Seattle gets experimental with their pizza, and we’ve covered a few pizza spots that do just that to great effect. But don’t get us wrong, Seattle pizzerias can do traditional pies that can stand toe to toe with the shops in Chicago, Detroit and New York! We cover a few of them as well.
KING-5
'Legal landscape has changed' says outgoing Snohomish County prosecutor
EVERETT, Wash. — When Snohomish County Prosecutor Adam Cornell was elected in 2018, no one could predict what was ahead. A global pandemic, a racial reckoning and a host of new state laws and initiatives have changed the legal landscape in ways Cornell could have never imagined. "It's been...
q13fox.com
Watch: Playful otters show off slip and slide skills in the snow
SEATTLE - A group of playful otters were caught on camera making the most of recent snowfall in Seattle. The video, filmed by Cassie Wistrom, shows the adorable otters using their bellies to slide down a deck along a snowy Lake Washington. When one of the otters starts sliding, the...
KHQ Right Now
All flights into and out of Seattle and Portland canceled due to freezing rain and snow
PORTLAND, Oreg. - More than 80 additional flights have been canceled at the Seattle-Tacoma international Airport due to winter weather. Crews are working to de-ice runways and planes as fast as possible. Last Updated: Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m. According to the Seattle-Tacoma international airport one runway is now open...
knkx.org
Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers
Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In Renton
The Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken sandwich concept continues to expand across the U.S. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: bigchicken.com, and franchising.com.
Where You Can Find Washington's Best Mac And Cheese
Tasting Table has the scoop on the most delicious macaroni and cheese dishes in the country.
Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation
News Release Pallet Shelter Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), announced the 100th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, ...
