ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

No. 12 Washington, No. 20 Texas ready to light up Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Washington and No. 20 Texas look to move closer to a return to national prominence when they square off Thursday in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. The contest pits two of the nation's best offenses, although the Longhorns will be depleted on that side of the ball. Two of their top running backs -- consensus All-American and Doak Walker Award winner Bijan Robinson and key backup Roschon Johnson -- have both opted out.
AUSTIN, TX
KING-5

Oscar frontrunner Brendan Fraser says Seattle 'birthed' his acting career

SEATTLE — Former Seattleite Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner for the best actor Academy Award, based on his performance in “The Whale.”. He plays Charlie, a severely obese English teacher who never leaves his apartment. He teaches classes virtually and relies on the help of his friend and nurse (played by Hong Chau) for food and medical needs. As his health deteriorates, he tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter (played by Sadie Sink.)
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building

Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends

By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
WASHINGTON STATE
SouthSoundTalk

Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley

Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
TACOMA, WA
KXRO.com

GHC graduates 9 in CDL class

Grays Harbor College recently celebrated the graduation of students within their Commercial Driver’s License class with a hiring event at the Satsop Business Park. According to the college, an event on Tuesday, December 20 saw a full cohort of students with nine graduating. Grays Harbor College, the Pacific Mountain...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Controversies in and around Tacoma

In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound

‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
SEATTLE, WA
gotodestinations.com

5 of The Best Pizza Spots in Seattle – (With Cheesy Photos)

As you might have expected, Seattle gets experimental with their pizza, and we’ve covered a few pizza spots that do just that to great effect. But don’t get us wrong, Seattle pizzerias can do traditional pies that can stand toe to toe with the shops in Chicago, Detroit and New York! We cover a few of them as well.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Watch: Playful otters show off slip and slide skills in the snow

SEATTLE - A group of playful otters were caught on camera making the most of recent snowfall in Seattle. The video, filmed by Cassie Wistrom, shows the adorable otters using their bellies to slide down a deck along a snowy Lake Washington. When one of the otters starts sliding, the...
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers

Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Madoc

Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In Renton

The Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken sandwich concept continues to expand across the U.S. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: bigchicken.com, and franchising.com.
RENTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy