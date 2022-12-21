Read full article on original website
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
a-z-animals.com
The Oldest Living Thing on Earth Can Be Found in California
The Bristlecone pine trees of California are the oldest living things on Earth. These ancient trees have been around for more than 5,000 years! Bristlecone pines are remarkable for their adaptability to extremely harsh conditions and for living on very little water for long periods. If you didn’t know that the oldest living thing on Earth can be found in California, keep reading to discover more about this resilient tree!
80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen
The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board. The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677.
Warm L.A. Christmas forecast as hundreds of LAX flights delayed, canceled amid 'bomb cyclone'
Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled out of Los Angeles International Airport on Christmas Eve as a "bomb cyclone" tore across the United States, bringing record-breaking cold temperatures nearly everywhere but California.
KKTV
Power outage affects over 3,000 customers west of Colorado Springs, in Highway 24 area
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs were without power Friday morning during an outage Colorado Springs Utilities said affected more than 3,000 customers. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage started just after 6:00 a.m. A map of the...
KKTV
Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - With dangerously cold weather on the way, a school district in Colorado is cancelling classes. Cañon City Schools posted the following to their website on Tuesday:. “Dear Families,. As you likely know, Fremont County is predicted to experience double-digit sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, 12.22.22....
US freezes in its coldest Christmas in memory as 1.6m without power, thousands stranded and 17 dead
America is facing its coldest Christmas in living memory as swathes of the country suffer ice storms, whiteouts and ferocious subzero winds. At least 17 people have died in multi-vehicle pileups on perilous roads and from medical emergencies after first responders struggled in Storm Elliott’s blizzard conditions.More than 200 million people were facing extreme cold – with the temperature dropping as low as -40C in some places. It was accompanied by dangerous winds, and blinding, heavy snowfall at a time when many families were planning a return to a somewhat normal festive season after pandemic restrictions and separations.The National...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis grants clemency for 24 people, including state trooper
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has granted clemency for 24 people, including a Colorado State Patrol trooper who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for pointing a gun at a driver last year.
Orangetheory Fitness Colorado studios burn calories to benefit Children's Hospital Colorado
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Earlier this month, Orangetheory Fitness franchisees burned calories to generate donations for Children’s Hospital Colorado. In November, the Parker Orangetheory locations helped a fellow member buy a new prosthetic leg. This month, the 38 Orangetheory studios in Colorado banded together to present a $12,000 check donation to the Children’s Hospital Cancer Unit.
