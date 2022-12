Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn is having himself a fine sophomore season. The Omaha, Nebraska native is averaging 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. These are seriously improved numbers after his freshman season that saw him average 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. In both seasons Hepburn has averages of around 31 minutes per game. In other words, Hepburn is more productive this season than he was last season while playing the same amount of minutes per game. Hepburn appeared on the “Nine 2 Noon with John Kuhn” show on 97.3 The Game to discuss his leap this year.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO