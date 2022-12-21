Read full article on original website
eastvillagetimes.com
San Diego State adds 18 on early signing day
On the same day that the SDSU signed new players to National Letters of Intent or Grant-In-Aids, the Aztec family lost one of its own. Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 after a battle with liver cancer. He was instrumental in the turnaround of the football program. His accolades on the field earned him a place in the Aztec Hall of Fame in 2021.
times-advocate.com
San Pasqual High Football: a family affair
San Pasqual High is marking a special 50-year anniversary in 2022. For 43 of those years, Jack Corley, or “Pops” as he’s known to all, has attended nearly every San Pasqual High home and away game. He began attending games in 1978 when his oldest son, Jack...
kusi.com
Commander of SEAL Team 1 found dead in home
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, Commander of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his home in San Diego on Monday, Dec. 19. Foul play is not suspected in his death. Ramirez’ awards include five Bronze Star Medals, three Combat Action ribbons and medals for the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns in his 27 years of service.
San Diego among housing markets expected to cool the most in 2023, report says
Redfin's prediction report says West Coast markets will feel the brunt of a downturn in home prices.
Tom York on Business: Despite Housing Shortage, People Still Flocking to San Diego
Despite the prohibitive costs of renting or buying a place to live in San Diego, new arrivals keep on heading here and to other parts of the Southwest from less desirable regions of the country. San Diego’s geographic position on the extreme edge of the Southwest has proven a strategic...
KPBS
Winter storms blast the U.S., but not San Diego
By Christmas Day the forecast in San Diego is expected to be 78 degrees and sunny. Meanwhile, just about every other part of the U.S. is preparing for a bitterly cold winter storm. We’ll talk about how this will impact holiday travel. Then, eviction cases are on the rise according to data from the San Diego County Superior Court. Advocates say the numbers show the once “looming” crisis of housing displacement has begun to materialize in the region. And, San Diego jazz trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos has a new album out, his first in almost a decade. Then, Mariachi bands are a big part of the Christmas season in Mexican culture, providing a musical gift to the rest of the world. We speak with Jeff Nevin who developed the mariachi curriculum at Southwestern College and is the founder and conductor of Mariachi Garibaldi. Finally, at 68, Japan's Godzilla is nowhere near ready for retirement. The iconic monster that was born out of an atomic blast is poised for a cinematic rematch with Kong in 2024. Our resident Godzilla fan, Beth Accomando speaks with author Graham Skipper about his new book, “Godzilla: The Official Guide to the King of the Monsters.”
Firefighters Assist Woman Near Trail Leading to Cowles Mountain
Crews on Thursday assisted a woman near a popular hiking area in Lake Murray, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. at Barker Way and Boulder Lake Avenue, near the Barker Way Trailhead that leads to Cowles Mountain, according to a department incident page.
News 8 KFMB
Cookie 'Chainsaw' Randolph to retire from San Diego airwaves
SAN DIEGO — Cookie Chainsaw Randolph has been part of the Dave, Shelley and Chainsaw show for more than 32 years. We asked Dave Rickards, the "D" of the DSC if "Chainsaw" can consider himself a member of the San Diego sportscasters fraternity. "The Dean of American Sportscasters,?" Rickard...
fox5sandiego.com
Winter storm impacting San Diego airport travel
SAN DIEGO — More than 1,200 flights to and from US airports have been canceled and another 1,200 have been delayed because of winter weather across the country. Even though it’s sunny in San Diego, the airport is also being impacted. Thursday is the day airport travel dramatically increases at the San Diego International Airport.
Former Grossmont High School student says teacher assaulted her in front of her class and the district failed to act
SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old former student at Grossmont High School says school administrators and district officials stripped her of her senior year of high school after allowing a teacher to return to class after she says he sexually assaulted her in front of the class. "Jane" and her...
americanmilitarynews.com
San Diego VA medical center renamed in honor of Army nurse killed in Afghanistan
The San Diego Veterans Affairs medical center was renamed this week in honor of Capt. Jennifer Moreno, a San Diego native who was killed in 2013 in Afghanistan. Moreno was an Army nurse who died while rushing to the aid of a fellow soldier during a raid on a residential compound where a wanted Taliban member was believed to be staying.
eastcountymagazine.org
LAKESIDE HAS MORE SHOPPING CHOICES: GROCERY OUTLET OPENS
December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) -- On Wednesday, December 15, Grocery Outlet held its grand opening in Lakeside. ECM has been in contact with corporate and the new owner-operator Cristobal Sanchez as he prepared for the occasion. ECM arrived to a crowded store with fully stocked shelves and a very clean...
Holiday travelers deal with delays, cancelations at San Diego airport
The winter storm has created a cascading problem of flight delays and cancelations hitting San Diego, leaving travelers stranded and scrambling to get to their families for the Christmas and Hanukkah holiday.
Deadly NorCal quake unlikely to directly affect SoCal, local geologist says
After a deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Humboldt County early Tuesday, many San Diegans may be thinking if they could be impacted by the seismic event.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Taxpayers Shelled Out More than $12 Million on Shuttered Police Gun Range
The tab for taxpayers for the San Diego Police Department’s gun range continues to grow seven months after the site was shut down over lead exposure concerns. An NBC 7 Investigates analysis of the spending puts the total at more than $12 million, and the tab is still running.
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distances
A California witness at Oceanside reported watching a solid, bright green light that would blink off and reappear suddenly further away at about 4:21 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Dec. 23 DUI checkpoint scheduled for SD
Make sure to have a designated driver if you plan to drink on Friday. San Diego Police plan to hold a DUI checkpoint within city limits, officials said.
Vehicle crashes into discount store in San Ysidro
A vehicle crashed into a Dollar Tree store Wednesday in the San Ysidro neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
eastcountymagazine.org
SNOW DAY AT LINDO LAKES
December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) - Wesley Maddocks of San Diego County Parks and Recreation featured Snow Day at Lindo Park in Lakeside. "It has been a dream of our directors to bring snow to our parks," says Maddocks. Twenty tons of ice were donated for this event and the crowd...
Squirrel knocks out power to thousands of SDG&E customers
A squirrel caused a power outage Thursday that knocked out electricity for more than 6,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers Thursday, but the situation was resolved in about an hour.
