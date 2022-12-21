ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

eastvillagetimes.com

San Diego State adds 18 on early signing day

On the same day that the SDSU signed new players to National Letters of Intent or Grant-In-Aids, the Aztec family lost one of its own. Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 after a battle with liver cancer. He was instrumental in the turnaround of the football program. His accolades on the field earned him a place in the Aztec Hall of Fame in 2021.
times-advocate.com

San Pasqual High Football: a family affair

San Pasqual High is marking a special 50-year anniversary in 2022. For 43 of those years, Jack Corley, or “Pops” as he’s known to all, has attended nearly every San Pasqual High home and away game. He began attending games in 1978 when his oldest son, Jack...
kusi.com

Commander of SEAL Team 1 found dead in home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, Commander of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his home in San Diego on Monday, Dec. 19. Foul play is not suspected in his death. Ramirez’ awards include five Bronze Star Medals, three Combat Action ribbons and medals for the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns in his 27 years of service.
KPBS

Winter storms blast the U.S., but not San Diego

By Christmas Day the forecast in San Diego is expected to be 78 degrees and sunny. Meanwhile, just about every other part of the U.S. is preparing for a bitterly cold winter storm. We’ll talk about how this will impact holiday travel. Then, eviction cases are on the rise according to data from the San Diego County Superior Court. Advocates say the numbers show the once “looming” crisis of housing displacement has begun to materialize in the region. And, San Diego jazz trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos has a new album out, his first in almost a decade. Then, Mariachi bands are a big part of the Christmas season in Mexican culture, providing a musical gift to the rest of the world. We speak with Jeff Nevin who developed the mariachi curriculum at Southwestern College and is the founder and conductor of Mariachi Garibaldi. Finally, at 68, Japan's Godzilla is nowhere near ready for retirement. The iconic monster that was born out of an atomic blast is poised for a cinematic rematch with Kong in 2024. Our resident Godzilla fan, Beth Accomando speaks with author Graham Skipper about his new book, “Godzilla: The Official Guide to the King of the Monsters.”
News 8 KFMB

Cookie 'Chainsaw' Randolph to retire from San Diego airwaves

SAN DIEGO — Cookie Chainsaw Randolph has been part of the Dave, Shelley and Chainsaw show for more than 32 years. We asked Dave Rickards, the "D" of the DSC if "Chainsaw" can consider himself a member of the San Diego sportscasters fraternity. "The Dean of American Sportscasters,?" Rickard...
fox5sandiego.com

Winter storm impacting San Diego airport travel

SAN DIEGO — More than 1,200 flights to and from US airports have been canceled and another 1,200 have been delayed because of winter weather across the country. Even though it’s sunny in San Diego, the airport is also being impacted. Thursday is the day airport travel dramatically increases at the San Diego International Airport.
americanmilitarynews.com

San Diego VA medical center renamed in honor of Army nurse killed in Afghanistan

The San Diego Veterans Affairs medical center was renamed this week in honor of Capt. Jennifer Moreno, a San Diego native who was killed in 2013 in Afghanistan. Moreno was an Army nurse who died while rushing to the aid of a fellow soldier during a raid on a residential compound where a wanted Taliban member was believed to be staying.
eastcountymagazine.org

LAKESIDE HAS MORE SHOPPING CHOICES: GROCERY OUTLET OPENS

December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) -- On Wednesday, December 15, Grocery Outlet held its grand opening in Lakeside. ECM has been in contact with corporate and the new owner-operator Cristobal Sanchez as he prepared for the occasion. ECM arrived to a crowded store with fully stocked shelves and a very clean...
eastcountymagazine.org

SNOW DAY AT LINDO LAKES

December 23, 2022 (Lakeside) - Wesley Maddocks of San Diego County Parks and Recreation featured Snow Day at Lindo Park in Lakeside. "It has been a dream of our directors to bring snow to our parks," says Maddocks. Twenty tons of ice were donated for this event and the crowd...
