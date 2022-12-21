By Christmas Day the forecast in San Diego is expected to be 78 degrees and sunny. Meanwhile, just about every other part of the U.S. is preparing for a bitterly cold winter storm. We’ll talk about how this will impact holiday travel. Then, eviction cases are on the rise according to data from the San Diego County Superior Court. Advocates say the numbers show the once “looming” crisis of housing displacement has begun to materialize in the region. And, San Diego jazz trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos has a new album out, his first in almost a decade. Then, Mariachi bands are a big part of the Christmas season in Mexican culture, providing a musical gift to the rest of the world. We speak with Jeff Nevin who developed the mariachi curriculum at Southwestern College and is the founder and conductor of Mariachi Garibaldi. Finally, at 68, Japan's Godzilla is nowhere near ready for retirement. The iconic monster that was born out of an atomic blast is poised for a cinematic rematch with Kong in 2024. Our resident Godzilla fan, Beth Accomando speaks with author Graham Skipper about his new book, “Godzilla: The Official Guide to the King of the Monsters.”

