MedicalXpress
Biomarker in urine could be the first to reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease can remain undetected until it is too late to treat. Large-scale screening programs could help to detect early-stage disease, but current diagnostic methods are too cumbersome and expensive. Now, a new study is the first to identify formic acid as a sensitive urinary biomarker that can reveal early-stage Alzheimer's disease, potentially paving the way for inexpensive and convenient disease screening.
sciencealert.com
Arming The Brain's 'Janitorial' Cells Could Help Stave Off Alzheimer's Disease
Many neurodegenerative diseases, or conditions that result from the loss of function or death of brain cells, remain largely untreatable. Most available treatments target just one of the multiple processes that can lead to neurodegeneration, which may not be effective in completely addressing disease symptoms or progress, if at all.
MedicalXpress
Redesigning diabetes technology to detect low blood sugar in older adults with diabetes and Alzheimer's disease
Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist April Savoy, Ph.D., a human factors engineer and health services researcher, is developing and testing user-friendly health information tools and technology designed to enhance accessibility and value to older adults with both diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, and their caregivers. Without numerous finger sticks, these tools and technology will be designed to provide patients, caregivers, and clinicians with glucose metrics needed to diagnose hypoglycemia and identify treatment options.
labroots.com
Hibiscus Treatments to Minimize Alzheimer's Disease Symptoms
Previous research has shown that hibiscus can boost the immune system, control blood pressure, and reduce body weight. Now, a new study highlights how a flavonoid found in hibiscus called gossypetin can help fight Alzheimer’s disease (AD). A study published in Alzheimer’s Research and Therapy showed that gossypetin protects against AD by enhancing microglial Aβ phagocytosis (the removal of dead or dying neurons).
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
Yale research may uncover the true cause of Alzheimer's — Swelling of brain axons
A study on Alzheimer's published recently by Yale University is quite attention-grabbing. Because the disease's crippling symptoms could be brought on by swelling in the brain brought on by amyloid plaques, say the experts. One of the main features of Alzheimer's is the formation of amyloid plaques. Researchers have been...
HealthCentral.com
Is Estrogen Loss Behind Women’s Nearly Doubled Risk for Alzheimer’s Disease?
Here’s how a midlife drop of the hormone may have a ripple effect on women’s health—upping their overall risk for AD. Most women of a certain age are all-too familiar with the gifts (cue rueful laughter) of menopause: hot flashes, anxiety, night sweats, and aggravating challenges to sexy time, including vaginal dryness and loss of libido.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Can Ocular Biomarkers Be Used to Diagnose Alzheimer’s Disease?
In an umbrella review — a review of reviews — investigators found that so far, studies of ocular biomarkers to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease had important limitations. Longitudinal studies that use artificial intelligence could perhaps identify ocular biomarkers, the researchers suggest. Research of ocular biomarkers for diagnosing Alzheimer’s...
buffalohealthyliving.com
What is Peripheral Neuropathy?
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), peripheral neuropathy is one of many conditions that involve damage to the peripheral nervous system that transmits signals between the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) to all other parts of the body. “Peripheral nerves send many...
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
Medical News Today
Krill oil: Can it protect the brain from age-related degeneration?
Researchers investigated the effects of krill oil on age-related neurodegeneration and Parkinson’s disease. They found that krill oil can protect against many neurodegenerative processes in worms and human cell lines. The researchers say that their findings warrant further preclinical and clinical research before it is widely recommended. Marine oils...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
cgtlive.com
Stem Cell Therapy May Have Effect in Patients With ALS, Schizophrenia, and Autism
JadiCells, an investigational mesenchymal stem cell product licensed by Therapeutic Solutions International which is intended to treat various indications, may have impacted the conditions of 3 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), schizophrenia, and autism, respectively, treated in a collaboration between the company and Veltmeyer Institute for Advanced Therapeutics.1,2. “In...
Medical News Today
Cancer treatment shows promise against multiple sclerosis in mouse study
About 4% of the world’s population has one of more than 100 autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis. Most medications used to treat autoimmune diseases suppress a person’s entire immune system, leaving them vulnerable to infections. Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis discovered...
reviewofoptometry.com
Vestibular Diagnoses Impact Visual Deficits
Be sure to test for vergence deficits following traumatic brain injury or other potential causes of vestibular dysfunction. Photo: Tamara Petrosyan, OD. Click image to enlarge. Little is known about the interrelations between dysfunction in the visual and vestibular pathways in patients with concussions and in those with vestibular disorders...
dallasexpress.com
Brain Changes Seen Six Months After COVID
Researchers working with the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) have discovered that COVID-19 causes lasting neurological changes up to six months after recovery in some people. The study, co-authored by Sapna S. Mishra, a Ph.D. candidate at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, sought to leverage “susceptibility-weighted imaging...
Harvard Health
Severe COVID-19 linked with brain aging
In a series of experiments, scientists at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical found that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. Primarily a respiratory disease, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. Patients report symptoms including brain...
