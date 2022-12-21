Lakers-Mavs features perhaps the day's best matchup of star talent in LeBron James vs. Luka Doncic. A quick glance at the NBA standings will tell you that neither the Los Angeles Lakers nor Dallas Mavericks are exactly in title contender right now -- but who really cares? It's LeBron James' Lakers visiting Luka Doncic's Mavs on Christmas Day and as one would expect, both stars are putting on a show for the fans. However, it was the Mavericks who caught fire from beyond the arc during the third quarter and, as a result, own a sizable lead entering the game's final frame.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO