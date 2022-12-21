ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: James Harden considering return to former team

James Harden successfully pressured the Houston Rockets into trading him less than two years ago, but the 10-time All-Star might be interested in a reunion. Harden and those close to him have been openly considering a return to Houston after the season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million extension with the... The post Report: James Harden considering return to former team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Sixers star James Harden responds to Rockets reunion report

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bomb all over the Philadelphia 76ers’ Christmas by reporting James Harden’s supposed interest in a potential Houston Rockets reunion in the offseason if things don’t work out in Philly. The report dropped shortly before the Sixers played the New York Knicks to tip off the NBA’s Christmas festivities, and Harden was then naturally asked about it.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Lakers vs. Mavericks score: NBA Christmas Day live updates as LeBron James, Luka Doncic square off

Lakers-Mavs features perhaps the day's best matchup of star talent in LeBron James vs. Luka Doncic. A quick glance at the NBA standings will tell you that neither the Los Angeles Lakers nor Dallas Mavericks are exactly in title contender right now -- but who really cares? It's LeBron James' Lakers visiting Luka Doncic's Mavs on Christmas Day and as one would expect, both stars are putting on a show for the fans. However, it was the Mavericks who caught fire from beyond the arc during the third quarter and, as a result, own a sizable lead entering the game's final frame.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy