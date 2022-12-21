APD Seeking Community Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive

Case: 22-5033827

Date: December 14, 2022

Time: Various times

Location: East and Central Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) Family Violence Unit urgently requests the community’s help locating Simon Lopez Jr., a wanted fugitive. Lopez has an outstanding arrest warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.

*Simon Lopez Jr. is not a City of Austin employee or associated with the Trail of Lights or the Trail of Lights Foundation; however, he is known to work with road crews around the city and, most recently, in the Trail of Lights area.* Lopez frequents the 4800 block of Eastdale Drive, where detectives believe a family member lives.

Simon Lopez Jr. is described as:

Hispanic male

28-years-old

5’7” tall

214 lbs.

Black or brown hair

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.