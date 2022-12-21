Read full article on original website
I've taken over 50 long-haul Amtrak trips. Here are 10 things you should know before getting on a train.
I've frequently traveled cross-country by train, so I know how to make the most of the journey, like booking early and paying attention to the time.
boardingarea.com
Save 25% on Southwest Flights for Christmas & New Year’s
For a limited time, you can save 25% off Southwest flights for Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel. You must use a specific promo code and book by December 8, 2022, to lock in this holiday gift. Travel is for a limited number of dates, so take a look to see if you can save money or points on your upcoming trips.
railfan.com
Amtrak Calls on STB to Investigate UP Following ‘Sunset Limited’ Delays
WASHINGTON — Amtrak’s Sunset Limited was on average four hours late per trip in the last year because of poor dispatching and freight train interference from Union Pacific, the passenger railroad alleges in a new filing with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board. On Thursday, Amtrak called on the...
