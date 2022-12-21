ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Save 25% on Southwest Flights for Christmas & New Year’s

For a limited time, you can save 25% off Southwest flights for Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel. You must use a specific promo code and book by December 8, 2022, to lock in this holiday gift. Travel is for a limited number of dates, so take a look to see if you can save money or points on your upcoming trips.

