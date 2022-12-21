Read full article on original website
Noem declares winter storm emergency; Activates National Guard
Governor Kristi Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard and signed Executive Order 2022-12, which declares an emergency for the winter storms that have been impacting South Dakota. Noem says her administration has been assisting county and tribal governments in the local response to the ongoing winter storms across...
Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state’s National Guard mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with hauling firewood and snow removal. The reservations in the southwest corner of the state have been crippled by relentless wind and life-threatening cold. Tribal officials say snow drifts have formed as high as 10 feet (3 meters), blocking roads and stranding families with dwindling supplies for heating and food. Noem announced the deployment to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe late Thursday. On Friday she said the Guard would also assist the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
Guard picks up Oglala storm recovery mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard will begin hauling timber to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, which is struggling to dig out from the two recent winter storms. Friday, the governor tasked the guard with delivering firewood to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. In addition to the firewood...
Winter weather posing particular challenges for South Dakota’s reservations
ROSEBUD, S.D. - As a winter storm continues to ravage much of South Dakota, those on reservations throughout the state are still trying to recover from last week’s winter storm. Issues like a lack of propane, and the inability to make it to a grocery store have made the...
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
Gov. Noem closes state government offices statewide for winter storm
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open on Tuesday.
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
SD D.O.T. Dealing with Damage to Two I-90 Bridges
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is facing some unexpected bridge repairs. Department Secretary Joel Jundt told the Transportation Commission yesterday (Wednesday) that two I-90 bridges were hit and damaged…. D.O.T. Operations Manager Craig Smith says it will take time to fix the bridges….. Smith says the western...
Sections of I-90 and I-29 reopened; SDDOT planning to open more stretches as conditions allow
Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 have been reopened (Dec. 23, 2022), provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line has significant drifting and cleanup is...
