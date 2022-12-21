ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

drgnews.com

Noem declares winter storm emergency; Activates National Guard

Governor Kristi Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard and signed Executive Order 2022-12, which declares an emergency for the winter storms that have been impacting South Dakota. Noem says her administration has been assisting county and tribal governments in the local response to the ongoing winter storms across...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kscj.com

NOEM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SD

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
mitchellnow.com

South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state’s National Guard mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with hauling firewood and snow removal. The reservations in the southwest corner of the state have been crippled by relentless wind and life-threatening cold. Tribal officials say snow drifts have formed as high as 10 feet (3 meters), blocking roads and stranding families with dwindling supplies for heating and food. Noem announced the deployment to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe late Thursday. On Friday she said the Guard would also assist the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Governor Noem declares Winter Storm Emergency

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Guard picks up Oglala storm recovery mission

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard will begin hauling timber to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, which is struggling to dig out from the two recent winter storms. Friday, the governor tasked the guard with delivering firewood to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. In addition to the firewood...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, SD
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Road Closure Updates

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
JAMESTOWN, ND
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90

PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
WATERTOWN, SD
kscj.com

SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED

SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

SD D.O.T. Dealing with Damage to Two I-90 Bridges

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is facing some unexpected bridge repairs. Department Secretary Joel Jundt told the Transportation Commission yesterday (Wednesday) that two I-90 bridges were hit and damaged…. D.O.T. Operations Manager Craig Smith says it will take time to fix the bridges….. Smith says the western...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press

Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
FLORIDA STATE
KEVN

A hike in pay for minimum wage workers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
RAPID CITY, SD

