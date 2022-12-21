Canisteo-Greenwood wrestlers comeback to down undefeated Wellsville; B-R wins over Arkport/Canaseraga (photos and story)

LAKE MILLS -- Sophomore guard AJ Bender led all scorers with 24 points and Lake Mills' boys basketball team surged past visiting Jefferson 78-50 in a nonconference game on Tuesday afternoon. The L-Cats (4-3) scored 44 second-half points after leading 34-29 at the break and Bender had 13 in the second half. Liam Carrigan chipped in 13 points, Ty Schaefer contributed 12 and Brady Benish scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc for Lake Mills, which hit nine 3s. ...

LAKE MILLS, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO