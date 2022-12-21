ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

TikTok Is In Disbelief Over The Size Of Custom McDonald's Burger

Forget the Quarter Pounder or Big Mac — McDonald's churned out a new, larger burger that is absolutely massive. The catch is, it was custom ordered by TikToker Anthony Villegas, who challenged his local McDonald's to rise to the occasion and make "the biggest burger they ever made." Villegas,...
TheStreet

Burger King Uses Whopper Offer to Challenge Wendy's, McDonald's

With many American struggling with money, or at least worried about their finances, fast-food chains have leaned into being a value option. Instead of simply being cheap across their entire menus or offering a dollar menu as McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report did back in the day, Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report have been very strategic about their deals.
Mashed

How Does Costco Cook Its Famous Hot Dogs?

If there's one Costco item everyone is familiar with, it's got to be Costco's $1 hot dog. Regardless of whether or not you personally shop at Costco, you've got to admit that's one heck of a deal. And as it turns out, that deal goes all the way back to the chain's early years.
Mashed

Hawaii Ordered The Most McDonald's Filet-O-Fish In 2022

Who would've guessed that the state you live in can have such an impact on the foods you order? Much of the reason is explained by the food types each section of the country specializes in. In Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama, Southern staples are the clear winner, while states on the West Coast, such as California and Washington, prefer Asian cuisines (via Richmond Pulse). States in the east have quite the range, as they frequently enjoy Spanish, Italian, and Caribbean cuisines.
HAWAII STATE
Parade

The Perfect Prime Rib Has Never Been Easier Thanks to These Chef-Approved Hacks

Crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside and so easy to make—this prime rib recipe is sure to be the star of your holiday dinner this year!. In this episode of Keep It Simple, PARADE Chef Jon Ashton is showing us how to cook one of the most popular Christmas cuts of meat (prime rib) with his foolproof tips and tricks.
Thrillist

All of the Fast Food & Fast Casual Chains Open on Christmas Day

There are a lot of reasons you might need a drive-thru on Christmas. You don't celebrate. You have to get away from your family. You're traveling. You burned dinner in an accidental recreation of A Christmas Story. You're just hungry and in a hurry. It happens. However, since it is...
Allrecipes.com

Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC

Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
Gin Lee

Holiday ham dressing

This is the perfect dressing to prepare for the holidays as a main course, or as a yummy side dish. I prepare it much like my normal dressing, but I add diced mushrooms and diced cooked ham instead of using chicken, or turkey. It's completely delicious and I hope y'all will enjoy it!
New York Post

I was shocked to find a box full of treasures at a thrift store for just $3.99

One Iowa thrift shopper’s viral find came with a dash of despair. TikTok user Meg Gostonczik — who often posts about her secondhand splurges — said she stumbled upon a precious personal item priced at just $3.99 while visiting her family in Cedar Rapids. “Look what I found at a thrift store that broke my heart,” Gostonczik captioned the 38-second video that shows her going through a beige box stuffed with typewritten recipes and those saved from vintage magazines. Posted in the month of Christmas, when millions of families will come together for a meal, Gostonczik’s video has collected 2.3 million views and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

