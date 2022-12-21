Read full article on original website
Here are some winter weather tips ahead of the big cold front
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo reported that the season’s first big cold front is expected to hit Texas early Thursday, delivering freezing temperatures that could possibly run through Saturday. According to a Facebook post by the agency, projected temperatures are...
fox7austin.com
Arctic blast: Hard Freeze Warning continues until noon Saturday
Central Texas is waking up with wind chills in the single digits and some of us are even in negative territory. Limit outdoor activity until at least noon today. Adaleigh Rowe has the latest on the arctic blast.
URGENT: City of Abilene offering warming center during upcoming frigid temps
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will be offering a warming center during freezing temperatures later this week. Rose Park Senior Center will be open Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for anyone who does not have shelter from the cold. A strong cold front is […]
Electrical fire causes $30,000 in damages in a South Abilene house
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the 400 block of Jeanette Street. Around 11:00 a.m. on December 23, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the house. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and was able […]
BREAKING: RV fully engulfed in Abilene, cause unknown
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to an RV on fire near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Meander Street. Around 9:30 p.m. on December 22, firefighters responded to a fire on Meander Street. Upon arrival, the crew found an RV, located behind a vacant house, fully engulfed. No one […]
One hospitalized after wreck on 19th and Bryant
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver was transported to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of 19th and Bryant. The two vehicles, a truck, and an SUV, collided in the intersection. It is currently unknown what caused the accident and if any citations have been issued. A Concho Valley Homepage reporter witnessed the […]
HAPPENING NOW: Building collapses in downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building collapsed in downtown Abilene Wednesday afternoon. The building, which seems to have been undergoing demolition across from Grain Theory off N 2nd Street, collapsed around 2:00 p.m. First responders say everyone that was inside the building during demolition has been accounted for has been and no injuries have been […]
BREAKING: Apartment fire on north side of Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a structure fire on the north side of Abilene. On December 21, AFD was called out to Riatta Ranch Apartments off of Musken Road in response to a fire. The fire affected one apartment and was quickly put out. According to AFD, the fire […]
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Police Chief Searches for Serial Porch Pirate
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter on Tuesday asked his Facebook followers to identify a man who was caught on camera stealing packages off people's front porch. In the post, published on Dec. 20, 2022, Carter asked the public to identify the man below. He...
BREAKING: Shots fired at Abilene Allsups
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There were shots fired at an Abilene Allsup’s Tuesday evening. Around 10:00 p.m. December 20, the Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to the Allsups on Barrow Street. According to an APD officer, witnesses heard “Give me all your money” followed by shots fired. No one was hit and the suspect and […]
kwhi.com
ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL
An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of having meth in car with 2-year-old son
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of S 11th Street – Assault Family ViolenceA suspect accused of punching […]
