ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i-70scout.com

Public Health Advisory for Adams and Arapahoe Counties

Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Predicted for Adams and Arapahoe Counties. Tri-County Health Department is issuing a public health advisory due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chills forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) for this afternoon, Dec. 21 through Friday morning, Dec. 23. Temperatures will drop rapidly as we head into evening hours. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
K99

It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air

On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

DIA experiences biggest one-hour temperature drop on record

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Denver International Airport dropped 37.1 degrees in one hour as a cold front moved into the area early in the evening last night, setting a record for the biggest one-hour temperature drop at the location in recorded history. During that hour, the temperature dropped from 42 degrees to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, dethroning the previous record of 35 degrees, set in January 2007.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Artic air arrives in Colorado as temperature continue to drop

The much anticipated Arctic air has arrived in Colorado. Denver International Airport went from 42 degrees at 4:00 pm and dropped to 5 degrees by 5:00 p.m. That is a 37-degree drop in an hour. By about 5:40 p.m., DIA was at zero degrees. Many areas in northern Colorado experienced a similar drastic drop in temperature. Wind chill warnings will be in place through 11:00 a.m. Friday for this bitter cold that is settling in and will stick with us through the late morning.Snow will be fast and furious, and quickly gone. Most of the snow will be wrapped up before...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Hundreds of flights canceled at Denver International Airport as storm clashes with strong holiday travel demand

Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Sub-zero conditions blanket Colorado, 600 flights delayed at DIA, major roads closed

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 6:10 a.m.: Temperatures still dropping before sunrise The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons Campus recorded temperatures dropping to -15.5 degrees Fahrenheit shortly after 6 a.m. with a wind chill of -15.5 degrees just south of Boulder. ...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Coldest December temperatures in years will cause a dangerous situation

Extremely cold air from the arctic will be released into Colorado starting late Wednesday. Denver will experience the coldest December temperatures since 2016 while wind chills could be as low as -50 degrees even in the metro area.Until the polar cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be chilly but near normal. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach the lower 40s on Monday and Tuesday with occasionally gusty wind up to 30 mph.Then everything changes in just a few hours late Wednesday.A rare Wind Chill Watch has already been issued starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday for wind...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy