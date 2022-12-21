Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
i-70scout.com
Public Health Advisory for Adams and Arapahoe Counties
Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Predicted for Adams and Arapahoe Counties. Tri-County Health Department is issuing a public health advisory due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chills forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) for this afternoon, Dec. 21 through Friday morning, Dec. 23. Temperatures will drop rapidly as we head into evening hours. Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as five minutes.
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
Denver airport sees record-breaking temperature drop
An arctic cold front arrived in Colorado on Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong wind and an extreme temperature drop that will stick around until the weekend.
It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
DIA experiences biggest one-hour temperature drop on record
According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Denver International Airport dropped 37.1 degrees in one hour as a cold front moved into the area early in the evening last night, setting a record for the biggest one-hour temperature drop at the location in recorded history. During that hour, the temperature dropped from 42 degrees to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, dethroning the previous record of 35 degrees, set in January 2007.
Artic air arrives in Colorado as temperature continue to drop
The much anticipated Arctic air has arrived in Colorado. Denver International Airport went from 42 degrees at 4:00 pm and dropped to 5 degrees by 5:00 p.m. That is a 37-degree drop in an hour. By about 5:40 p.m., DIA was at zero degrees. Many areas in northern Colorado experienced a similar drastic drop in temperature. Wind chill warnings will be in place through 11:00 a.m. Friday for this bitter cold that is settling in and will stick with us through the late morning.Snow will be fast and furious, and quickly gone. Most of the snow will be wrapped up before...
Denver, Aurora will not enforce snow shoveling rules Thursday
Property owners in Denver are required to clear sidewalks after snow stops falling and risk fines if they do not comply. However, will this requirement be enforced during dangerously low temperatures?
Wind chill falls to minus 54 degrees in Colorado
The arctic blast with record-breaking cold temperatures and snowfall in Colorado also brought dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.
How much snow will Denver get by Thursday morning?
Another round of snow will arrive in the Denver metro area with a major arctic cold front that will drop temperatures to below zero.
Hundreds of flights canceled at Denver International Airport as storm clashes with strong holiday travel demand
Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Denver hits 2nd coldest day on record during arctic freeze
Thursday's dangerous subzero temperatures have officially written themselves into the history books.
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
How to keep your house warm in subzero temperatures
To keep your home as warm as possible, plumbing and heating experts suggest closing your curtains, and turning on your fireplace if you have one.
Polis activates Colorado National Guard ahead of extremely cold weather
Governor Jared Polis activated more than 100 Colorado National Guard members Tuesday as the state prepares for extremely cold weather.
LIVE UPDATES: Sub-zero conditions blanket Colorado, 600 flights delayed at DIA, major roads closed
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 6:10 a.m.: Temperatures still dropping before sunrise The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons Campus recorded temperatures dropping to -15.5 degrees Fahrenheit shortly after 6 a.m. with a wind chill of -15.5 degrees just south of Boulder. ...
Denver weather: What to know about the dangerous cold ahead
It will be the calm before the storm in the Denver weather forecast before an arctic cold front brings snow and dangerously low temperatures. A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Is 50 degrees the biggest 24-hour temperature drop in Denver history?
A major arctic cold front will arrive in Denver on Wednesday night. Temperatures will reach a high of 50 degrees before dropping to zero degrees at 8 p.m.
Coldest December temperatures in years will cause a dangerous situation
Extremely cold air from the arctic will be released into Colorado starting late Wednesday. Denver will experience the coldest December temperatures since 2016 while wind chills could be as low as -50 degrees even in the metro area.Until the polar cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be chilly but near normal. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach the lower 40s on Monday and Tuesday with occasionally gusty wind up to 30 mph.Then everything changes in just a few hours late Wednesday.A rare Wind Chill Watch has already been issued starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday for wind...
Comments / 0