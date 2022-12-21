ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Broncos Have an Orange and (Very) Blue Christmas Day Routing

Embarrassing. That's how about-to-disappear Coach Nathaniel Hackett described Denver's showing against the Rams on Christmas Day. On a national holiday stage, the Broncos didn't just stumble: They fell off the roof Chevy Chase style, grabbed a string of lights in sheer panic, and pulled the whole shebang down on top of them. Except none of it was remotely funny.
Jaguars playing starters at Texans, going 'full steam ahead'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson insists there’s no such thing as a meaningless football game. So Pederson has his Jacksonville Jaguars going “full steam ahead” as they prepare to play at rival Houston on Sunday, a game that means little to the team’s postseason chances. The Jaguars (7-8) have won three in a row to move atop the muddled AFC South. They can clinch the division and the conference’s No. 4 seed by beating Tennessee (7-8) at home in the regular-season finale. The scenario means Pederson could rest some starters against the Texans (2-12-1) and get banged-up guys as healthy as possible before a game that’s essentially the start of the AFC playoffs.
Nine Resolutions for the Denver Broncos in 2023

Okay, Broncos faithful…there are rebuilding years, and then there are shit shows that we call rebuilding years, because it soothes the burn of a season that was nothing but a dumpster fire that only occasionally looked pretty in the shadows of Empower Field. And it does burn, spending a minimum of $156 million on a quarterback who so far has failed to connect with a team in desperate need of some leadership both on and off the field.
