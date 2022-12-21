JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson insists there’s no such thing as a meaningless football game. So Pederson has his Jacksonville Jaguars going “full steam ahead” as they prepare to play at rival Houston on Sunday, a game that means little to the team’s postseason chances. The Jaguars (7-8) have won three in a row to move atop the muddled AFC South. They can clinch the division and the conference’s No. 4 seed by beating Tennessee (7-8) at home in the regular-season finale. The scenario means Pederson could rest some starters against the Texans (2-12-1) and get banged-up guys as healthy as possible before a game that’s essentially the start of the AFC playoffs.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO