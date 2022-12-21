Read full article on original website
Bills QB Josh Allen doesn't see similarities between himself and Bears' Justin Fields
Chicago Bears' dynamic second-year quarterback Justin Fields has impressed many with his electric play this season, even garnering comparisons to 2022 MVP candidate Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. While some have compared Fields' skills to that of Buffalo's star, Allen balked at the idea while appearing on "Kyle Brandt's...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs are about as healthy as you could possibility be at this time of the year. The Broncos, on the other hand, have some questions about key players heading into the practice week.
The Broncos Have an Orange and (Very) Blue Christmas Day Routing
Embarrassing. That's how about-to-disappear Coach Nathaniel Hackett described Denver's showing against the Rams on Christmas Day. On a national holiday stage, the Broncos didn't just stumble: They fell off the roof Chevy Chase style, grabbed a string of lights in sheer panic, and pulled the whole shebang down on top of them. Except none of it was remotely funny.
Jaguars playing starters at Texans, going 'full steam ahead'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson insists there’s no such thing as a meaningless football game. So Pederson has his Jacksonville Jaguars going “full steam ahead” as they prepare to play at rival Houston on Sunday, a game that means little to the team’s postseason chances. The Jaguars (7-8) have won three in a row to move atop the muddled AFC South. They can clinch the division and the conference’s No. 4 seed by beating Tennessee (7-8) at home in the regular-season finale. The scenario means Pederson could rest some starters against the Texans (2-12-1) and get banged-up guys as healthy as possible before a game that’s essentially the start of the AFC playoffs.
Nine Resolutions for the Denver Broncos in 2023
Okay, Broncos faithful…there are rebuilding years, and then there are shit shows that we call rebuilding years, because it soothes the burn of a season that was nothing but a dumpster fire that only occasionally looked pretty in the shadows of Empower Field. And it does burn, spending a minimum of $156 million on a quarterback who so far has failed to connect with a team in desperate need of some leadership both on and off the field.
'Desmond Ridder took big leap from first start to second one' says Arthur Smith
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show and talked about the growth he’s seen from Desmond Ridder from his first start to his second one for the Falcons.
Notre Dame Signees Ready To Impress In Under Armour All-American Game
2023 Notre Dame signees Jeremiyah Love, Braylon James and Jaiden Ausberry ready to showcase their talents against the nation's best
Jalen Williams Up to No. 7 on NBA Rookie Ladder
Rookie Jalen Williams has moved up one spot in the NBA rookie ladder with his increased production.
