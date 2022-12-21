ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigham City, UT

Larry Earl Shumway – Cache Valley Daily

January 10, 1943 – December 20, 2022 (age 79) Larry Earl Shumway, beloved husband, father, and grandfather of Logan Utah, passed away on December 20, 2022 at the age of 79 leaving a hole in the hearts of everyone that knew him. Larry was born on January 10, 1943 to Norma and Norman Shumway in Price, Utah. He grew up in American Fork, Utah and was the oldest of five children. He always looked out for his younger brothers and sisters and was a great example to them. He loved to play, watch, and coach sports and was a very talented and skilled athlete. He lettered in baseball, football, and basketball for American Fork High School before he graduated in 1961. After graduation, Larry served a full-time LDS mission to London England. When he returned home, he married Terry Archibald and they had 3 children. Larry and his family moved to Sacramento California after attending Brigham Young University, but he returned to Utah after his first marriage ended. He met the love of his life, Jeraldine Jones at a singles dance and they were married in the Provo Temple in 1973. Family was extremely important to Larry and he treated Jeri’s daughters like they were his own. He and Jeri had 4 more children and raised them in Logan Utah. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his children and grandchildren and he supported and loved each of them very much.
LOGAN, UT
Doris Bingham Jones Olson, “Dorie” – Cache Valley Daily

October 4, 1930 – December 21, 2022 (age 92) Doris Bingham Jones Olson, “Dorie,” 92, passed away peacefully from this earth, December 21, 2022, in North Logan, Utah. She was born and raised in Amalga, Utah and was the 8th out of 11 children born to Francis Hannah Christensen and Leroy Smith Bingham on October 4, 1930. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Kristyn Julia Madsen Nichols – Cache Valley Daily

August 9, 1989 ~ December 16, 2022 (age 33) This beautiful mommy, wife, daughter, sister, auntie and cousin has finally been set free to use those angels wings she earned in this life. Kristyn didn’t lose her battle, because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick or in pain, she fought for every minute she could have with her two beautiful sons. They were, and are, her everything.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
David Eugene Cramer – Cache Valley Daily

December 15, 1942 – December 15, 2022 (age 80) David Eugene Cramer, 80 died December 15, 2022 at McKay Dee Hospital, Ogden, Utah. Dave was born December 15, 1942 in Clarion, Iowa to Leonard Jelske Cramer and Lucile Mae Armstrong. He attended Clarion High School and was in many activities including the Drama Club. After graduating in 1961 he attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa for one semester. At that point, he followed his father’s lead and joined the US Navy. After training to be an electronic technician, he was assigned to a couple of ships based out of Norfolk, Virginia. Later he was transferred to an Army base in Ethiopia in the mountains above Addis Ababa. After being discharged, he went to work as an ET for the Physics Research Department under the direction of Dr. James Van Allen. After the Challenger space craft blew up (and NASA money dried up!), Dave contacted Space Dynamics Laboratory in Logan, Utah to apply for a job. We moved to Hyde Park, Utah in August 1989.
OGDEN, UT
Douglas Rigby Bird – Cache Valley Daily

June 12, 1949 – December 20, 2022 (age 73) Douglas Rigby Bird passed away peacefully at the age of 73 on December 20, 2022 in Hyde Park, Utah surrounded by his wife and children. He was born June 12, 1949 in Logan, Utah to Seth John and Barbara Rigby...
HYDE PARK, UT
Kenneth Edward Ray – Cache Valley Daily

August 23, 1930 – December 17, 2022 (age 92) On December 17, 2022, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and member of the Elkridge ward family, Kenneth Edward Ray did his last greeting and handed out his last program to be reunited with Joyce his wife of 63 years. Kenneth is...
LOGAN, UT
Eloise Christensen Jones Hansen – Cache Valley Daily

September 26, 1932 – December 21, 2022 (age 90) Eloise Christensen Jones Hansen died on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was the last child of Ernest and Esther Christensen of Richmond. Her family included brothers Seth, Lee, and sister Noreen. She graduated from North Cache High School in 1950...
RICHMOND, UT
Kimberly Brown Nielsen – Cache Valley Daily

July 31, 1954 – December 20, 2022 (age 68) Kimberly Brown Nielsen, 68, of Hyrum, died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 in North Logan. Funeral arrangements are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
HYRUM, UT
Larin H. Bodily – Cache Valley Daily

November 20, 1937 — December 20, 2022 (age 85) Larin H. Bodily passed away on Tuesday, December 20th 2022 at the age of 85. He was born at home in Fairview, Idaho on November 20th 1937 to Robert Griffeth and Berdean Wilkinson Hampton. After attending school in Fairview, he served in the US Army through the Anchorage, Alaska and Seattle, Washington Army bases. After returning from service, he went to work on the Beckstead farm where he met his sweetheart, DiAnn Beckstead. They married on June 16th 1961 in Preston, Idaho. They remained in Preston where they raised their 3 children; Coleen, Larin Clay, and Curtis Orlando.
PRESTON, ID
Mary Elizabeth Jensen – Cache Valley Daily

Mary Elizabeth Jensen age 79 Passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at home surrounded by family. She was born on May 18, 1943 in Montpelier, Idaho. The Daughter of Otho Floyd & Delia Turner Nield. She was the third of four children. Mary grew up in Montpelier, ID where...
MONTPELIER, ID
How to watch, projected starters, injuries – Cache Valley Daily

RJ Eytle-Rock attempts a layup in a basketball game at the Spectrum against Westminster College on Dec. 15, 2022. Photo by Sean Greene. Utah State easily dispatched a tough Seattle team and will now face off against an SMU team that is theoretically worse than the Redhawks. However, the Mustangs – ranked 291st in the NET on Thursday – just came off a win over Iona, which was previously ranked 48th in the NET. Upsets can easily happen (which the Aggies are fully aware of after Monday) and SMU is fresh off accomplishing a big upset.
LOGAN, UT

