Donny McClurkind and Marcus RogersPhoto byFacebook screenshot. There has been a shift in what is considered to be gospel music and Donny McClurkin and Marcus Rogers have broken it down. The easiest way to explain would be the difference in what you feel when Mariah Carey sings All I want for Christmas is you and when she sings O Holy Night and Silent Night. The latter was sung by soldiers on Christmas Eve 1914 during World War I and they called a truce and the power of the song about the birth of Christ caused the Germans and Belgians to come together.

18 DAYS AGO