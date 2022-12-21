ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Historic Stick-Built House in Colorado is Currently For Sale

New houses are constantly popping up across Colorado, offering modern appliances and updated architecture. However, sometimes a rare vintage gem of a property will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
The Ultimate Guide to Colorado’s Rare Birds

If you think people come and go in Colorado, wait till you check out the birds. More than 300 regularly appearing species of birds enjoy the Centennial state each year, yet spotting some of them can be an incredibly rare thing. Of all the species of birds on Colorado's list,...
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery Has Two Graves + Tons of History

Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery has only two marked graves, and while small and off the beaten path, is a significant part of the state’s history. Colorado's Mt. Vernon Cemetery is located on the state's front range just south of I-70 west of Denver. The cemetery is located just north of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and if you're planning on taking a visit, you'll want to take the Morrison Exit (the "Red Rocks exit") off of the interstate.
The World’s Largest Outdoor Marijuana Retail Farm is In Colorado

Since legalizing the sale and possession of recreational marijuana in 2012, the cannabis industry in Colorado has grown in epic proportions. Because of this, simple economics says that in order for the industry to thrive in the Centennial State, there must be enough supply to meet the demand. Luckily, Colorado...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’

It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them

As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
Check Out Light Up NoCo 2022 Winner and Highlights

And thanks to Visit Loveland, Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Foundry Wonderlights and Loveland Light Trail, and Townsquare Media, one family has some extra cold hard cash to warm their stocking. Each year, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and its family of radio stations seek to celebrate the lights of...
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
Snow hits Loveland as temperatures plummet

Shaul Turner tracked the arrival of an arctic cold front in Colorado, reporting from Loveland. Shaul Turner tracked the arrival of an arctic cold front in Colorado, reporting from Loveland. Boebert, Greene butt heads over House speaker. This Sunday morning on “Colorado Point of View,” the political panel discusses the...
