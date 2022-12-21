Read full article on original website
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Historic Stick-Built House in Colorado is Currently For Sale
New houses are constantly popping up across Colorado, offering modern appliances and updated architecture. However, sometimes a rare vintage gem of a property will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
The Ultimate Guide to Colorado’s Rare Birds
If you think people come and go in Colorado, wait till you check out the birds. More than 300 regularly appearing species of birds enjoy the Centennial state each year, yet spotting some of them can be an incredibly rare thing. Of all the species of birds on Colorado's list,...
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery Has Two Graves + Tons of History
Colorado’s Mount Vernon Cemetery has only two marked graves, and while small and off the beaten path, is a significant part of the state’s history. Colorado's Mt. Vernon Cemetery is located on the state's front range just south of I-70 west of Denver. The cemetery is located just north of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater and if you're planning on taking a visit, you'll want to take the Morrison Exit (the "Red Rocks exit") off of the interstate.
The World’s Largest Outdoor Marijuana Retail Farm is In Colorado
Since legalizing the sale and possession of recreational marijuana in 2012, the cannabis industry in Colorado has grown in epic proportions. Because of this, simple economics says that in order for the industry to thrive in the Centennial State, there must be enough supply to meet the demand. Luckily, Colorado...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can’t see them
As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
Bull Elk Gets Rescued From a Mud Pit in Southwestern Colorado
Here's something you don't see or hear about every day. A young bull elk had to be rescued from a mud pit in southwestern Colorado as it was stuck up to its neck and wasn't able to get out. The incident occurred in La Garita which is located north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
Colorado’s Grand Traverse: Ski 40 Miles from Crested Butte to Aspen
To travel the 41 miles between Crested Butte, and Aspen by car you actually need to drive about 200 miles around Colorado's Elk mountains. Did you know Coloradans have been skiing over this portion of the Elks since the 1890s?. To drive from CB on a paved road you would...
Check Out Light Up NoCo 2022 Winner and Highlights
And thanks to Visit Loveland, Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Foundry Wonderlights and Loveland Light Trail, and Townsquare Media, one family has some extra cold hard cash to warm their stocking. Each year, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and its family of radio stations seek to celebrate the lights of...
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Think you've seen a wolf in Colorado? It was probably another predator
Wolf sightings and the spotting of wolf tracks have become more common in Colorado in recent years, since a small pack traveled into the state from Wyoming in 2020. The pack were the first known wolves to call Colorado home since the species was eradicated in the 1940s. That being...
Colorado considers changing its red flag law after mass shooting at nightclub
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado's red flag law, particularly in self-declared "Second Amendment sanctuaries," where emergency petitions to remove a person's guns are filed less frequently and usually denied.
Loveland’s Brunch Options to Expand as Epic Egg is Coming to Town
Lovelanders will be getting another option when it comes to places to go for breakfast or brunch on the east side of town. A successful Greeley spot is coming to the Sweetheart City. Fans of The Egg & I will be excited to hear that the man who bought the...
Snow hits Loveland as temperatures plummet
Shaul Turner tracked the arrival of an arctic cold front in Colorado, reporting from Loveland. Shaul Turner tracked the arrival of an arctic cold front in Colorado, reporting from Loveland. Boebert, Greene butt heads over House speaker. This Sunday morning on “Colorado Point of View,” the political panel discusses the...
