Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Central Dauphin wrestlers thump Gettysburg, 46-9, in a rivalry that now falls within division lines
Central Dauphin wrestling coach Jeff Sweigard said he thought often about the Rams’ 32-30 loss to Gettysburg in last season’s District 3 team championship match. He couldn’t shake the idea that he didn’t manage the match well enough or maneuver his lineup to put his wrestlers in the best position to win, so when he got that shot Thursday night in his own gym, he made sure he took it.
York football duo signs with West Virginia
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York had an explosive offense this past season in large part to two players: quarterback Sam Stoner and running back Jahiem White. And on Wednesday afternoon, the Bearcat duo decided to bring their dangerous combo to West Virginia as both signed to play for the Mountaineers. “It’s definitely exciting, I mean […]
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Dec. 22, 2022
Shippensburg at Northern, 7 p.m. Middletown at ELCO, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
After repeating as PennLive’s Mid-Penn Defensive Player of the Year, Harrisburg’s Terrell Reynolds wants folks to remember his name
Terrell Reynolds never really let himself think about it while he was chasing down quarterbacks for the Harrisburg Cougars, but now that he has played his final high school snap he let himself take a moment this week to reflect. Harrisburg has produced some big-time talent on the defensive side...
Lancaster Barnstormers baseball bat found on Pacific Ocean beach
LANCASTER, Pa. — The odds of finding a bat on the beach, are pretty slim, but finding one specifically from the Lancaster Barnstormers is hard to believe. That considered, the ‘Stormers Bench Coach Troy Steffy thought the email he received was a scam. "When I got the email,...
Military mother receives special homecoming at Milton Hershey School
HERSHEY, pa. (WHTM) — There was a special homecoming for a military mom in Hershey on Thursday, Dec. 22. Masallah Sema, a mother of four, came home from her tour of the middle east to surprise her kids before Christmas at the Milton Hershey School. You can see photos...
Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in central Pennsylvania to close
A Buffalo Wild Wings in central Pennsylvania is closing before Christmas. On Wednesday, an employee at the restaurant at the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township confirmed the last day of business will be Dec. 23. No reason was given for the closing.
A historic Cumberland County bank is available as an event venue
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new event venue company called Mood Swings at the Vault is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to celebrate their recent grand opening. Mood Swings at the Vault was founded back on July 1, 2022,...
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This Holiday
Local or out-of-towner, Lancaster City and the surrounding areas are a haven for cool, characteristic bars. Here are four local favorites worth visiting - especially if you need a break from holiday foods and just want a beer:
Historic farm connected to the Battle of Gettysburg listed for sale
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 101-acre farm believed to have ties to the Battle of Gettysburg has been listed for sale. According to a Zillow listing by Mossy Oak Properties, the brick cottage was built in 1860 and “is thought to be a mustering point of the 1863 battle” in Gettysburg.
Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center
Pentatonix performs during their “A Christmas Spectacular” tour at the Giant Center in Hershey on December 20, 2022. Group member Kirstie Maldonado was unable to attend and sang remotely with the group. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLive. 12 / 25. Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center.
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash
A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
Philly cheesesteak restaurant franchise coming to York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak franchise restaurant will open up in York County by the start of the new year. The new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak is owned by three partners: Henal Desai, Nehal Patel, and Dip Shah. The three partners also own two other Pennsylvania-based Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak locations, one […]
Winter storm conditions in York County
Wind damage has been reported in York County. With powerful wind gusts that were making the traffic signals sway. PennDOT has been dealing with wind issues all day across the Susquehanna Valley. It was not just trees that were being flung threw the air, but in Adams County PennDOT message...
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Indoor Nerf arena coming to Dauphin County: ‘It’s going to be controlled chaos’
Inspired by his kids, Sir Grey Fox dreamed up an ultimate Nerf gun arena opening soon in Dauphin County. “The idea came from pure boredom,” Fox said. “The kids were in the house complaining they didn’t have anything to do and going outside shooting Nerf guns and losing bullets. I kept thinking there has to be another way to do this.”
Route 30 crash cleared in Chester County
SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 30 in Chester County on Thursday. Route 30 was closed in both directions between between Octorara Trail and the Coatesville Veterans Hospital Exit. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is now back to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME...
