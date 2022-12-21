ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

PennLive.com

Central Dauphin wrestlers thump Gettysburg, 46-9, in a rivalry that now falls within division lines

Central Dauphin wrestling coach Jeff Sweigard said he thought often about the Rams’ 32-30 loss to Gettysburg in last season’s District 3 team championship match. He couldn’t shake the idea that he didn’t manage the match well enough or maneuver his lineup to put his wrestlers in the best position to win, so when he got that shot Thursday night in his own gym, he made sure he took it.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

York football duo signs with West Virginia

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York had an explosive offense this past season in large part to two players: quarterback Sam Stoner and running back Jahiem White. And on Wednesday afternoon, the Bearcat duo decided to bring their dangerous combo to West Virginia as both signed to play for the Mountaineers. “It’s definitely exciting, I mean […]
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Historic farm connected to the Battle of Gettysburg listed for sale

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 101-acre farm believed to have ties to the Battle of Gettysburg has been listed for sale. According to a Zillow listing by Mossy Oak Properties, the brick cottage was built in 1860 and “is thought to be a mustering point of the 1863 battle” in Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center

Pentatonix performs during their “A Christmas Spectacular” tour at the Giant Center in Hershey on December 20, 2022. Group member Kirstie Maldonado was unable to attend and sang remotely with the group. Vicki Vellios Briner | Special to PennLive. 12 / 25. Pentatonix performs at the Giant Center.
HERSHEY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Philly cheesesteak restaurant franchise coming to York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak franchise restaurant will open up in York County by the start of the new year. The new Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak is owned by three partners: Henal Desai, Nehal Patel, and Dip Shah. The three partners also own two other Pennsylvania-based Charley’s Philly Cheesesteak locations, one […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Winter storm conditions in York County

Wind damage has been reported in York County. With powerful wind gusts that were making the traffic signals sway. PennDOT has been dealing with wind issues all day across the Susquehanna Valley. It was not just trees that were being flung threw the air, but in Adams County PennDOT message...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WGAL

Route 30 crash cleared in Chester County

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 30 in Chester County on Thursday. Route 30 was closed in both directions between between Octorara Trail and the Coatesville Veterans Hospital Exit. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is now back to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

