Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Related
rejournals.com
Interra Realty brokers $27 million sale of 204-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago
Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a 204-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood. Comprising six buildings, the portfolio sold for $27 million, the equivalent of $132,353 per apartment. Interra Managing Partners Lucas Fryman and Ted Stratman, along with Associate Sam Gutierrez, represented the seller, New York-based real...
rejournals.com
RMK Management named property manager for two Chicago-area luxury rental communities
RMK Management Corp., one of the Midwest’s largest market-rate apartment management firms, has been named property manager for two luxury rental communities in Chicagoland: The Shelby, a 94-unit building in Chicago’s South Loop and Brookdale Lakes, a 200-unit property in Naperville, Illinois, effective as of Nov. 1. Built...
rejournals.com
Kiser Group sells West Englewood property after being on market less than a week
Kiser Group’s Birk | Sklar Team recently brokered a $1.425 million transaction at 1421 W. Garfield, going under contract in less than one week after hitting the market with multiple offers. The building is located off Garfield Boulevard. “The area has seen unprecedented growth, and assets on the boulevard...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of two retail centers totaling $27 million in suburban Chicago
Marcus & Millichap has brokered two separate retail center sales in Chicagoland’s Orland Park and Elgin that collectively traded for approximately $27 million. Both properties received multiple offers and closed near listing price. Anchored by Chipotle and Panera, the retail center at 15011-15081 S. La Grange Road in Orland...
fox32chicago.com
Bridge renovation project in Bucktown, Lincoln Park finally complete
CHICAGO - A renovation project on the Webster Avenue Bridge has wrapped up. On Wednesday, city leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 106-year-old bridge connects Bucktown and Lincoln Park over the Chicago River. It has been closed to traffic for more than a year. Renovations include a full...
cwbchicago.com
Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘He does an awesome job’
Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
fox32chicago.com
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
fox32chicago.com
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
The ‘Great Lake Jumper’ Just Dove Into Lake Michigan … While It Was -7 Outside
CHICAGO — The city’s famed “Great Lake Jumper” just dove into Lake Michigan — in the middle of a raging winter storm that has had it feeling as cold as 40 below zero out at times. Dan O’Conor, known as the Great Lake Jumper, has...
CTA rerouting buses away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has begun rerouting buses away from Outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as the winter storm is causing dangerous driving conditions.The following bus routes are being rerouted off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive:#2 Hyde Park Express#6 Jackson Park Express#14 Jeffery Jump#26 South Shore Express#28 Stony Island#134 Stockton/LaSalle Express#135 Clarendon/LaSalle Express#136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express#143 Stockton/Michigan Express#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express#148 Clarendon/Michigan ExpressThe CTA is advising commuters to check the agency's website for details on how each route will be affected.Infamously, Lake Shore Drive was forced to shut down on Feb. 2, 2011, as Chicago was walloped by a blizzard that dumped a total of 21.2 inches in the city.Blowing and drifting snow along Lake Shore Drive that day caused multiple accidents, and as the snow piled up, vehicles became stuck, and off-ramps became impassable. Some people ended up being stranded for up to 12 hours before they were rescued. Some frustrated drivers simply got out of their vehicles and abandoned them in the middle of the Drive. Many cars ran out of gas, and were abandoned. A total of about 900 cars became stranded in whiteout conditions.
cwbchicago.com
Man had fake passports, IDs, and stolen credit cards while burglarizing Edgewater storage facility, prosecutors say
Chicago — When police arrested Jacob Mallander in Lakeview earlier this year, he was allegedly carrying fake IDs, credit cards in the names of several other people, and a burglary tool kit. He received probation in that case, prosecutors said on Thursday, one day after Chicago police allegedly caught...
Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man throws dog off CTA platform in Lake View: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly threw a dog off a CTA platform in Lake View Thursday morning. Demetrice Spencer, 43, faces one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to police, Spencer threw a dog from the CTA platform in the 3400 block of North Paulina Street onto the concrete alley.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: 90% of Tyson Foods workers decline to relocate
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. More than 90% of Tyson Foods workers in Chicago have declined to follow the company when it moves to Arkansas. The company announced in October that it was consolidating operations and moving 500 corporate jobs out of Chicago. It offered to relocate the workers, but The Wall Street Journal says most said no.
'An extraordinary scene': Watch as Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan blankets Chicago
Conditions created by the Christmas week bomb cyclone caused Arctic sea smoke from Lake Michigan to waft in over Chicago amid bitter cold and snow.
travellemming.com
Facts About Chicago (29 Interesting & Fun Things to Know)
Today, I’m going to cover some fun Chicago facts to help you get to know my favorite city in America. You’ll learn that there’s a lot more to the so-called Windy City than meets the eye. Chicago is a vibrant and diverse cultural hub. Chicago draws millions...
Lawsuit filed in tragic 'Playpen' boat accident in Chicago
A lawsuit was filed in Cook County Thursday after a tragic accident in the 'Playpen' occurred this summer.
cwbchicago.com
13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say
Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of
Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Comments / 0