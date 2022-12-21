ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rejournals.com

Interra Realty brokers $27 million sale of 204-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago

Interra Realty has brokered the sale of a 204-unit multifamily portfolio in Chicago’s Kenwood neighborhood. Comprising six buildings, the portfolio sold for $27 million, the equivalent of $132,353 per apartment. Interra Managing Partners Lucas Fryman and Ted Stratman, along with Associate Sam Gutierrez, represented the seller, New York-based real...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bridge renovation project in Bucktown, Lincoln Park finally complete

CHICAGO - A renovation project on the Webster Avenue Bridge has wrapped up. On Wednesday, city leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony. The 106-year-old bridge connects Bucktown and Lincoln Park over the Chicago River. It has been closed to traffic for more than a year. Renovations include a full...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘He does an awesome job’

Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA rerouting buses away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has begun rerouting buses away from Outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as the winter storm is causing dangerous driving conditions.The following bus routes are being rerouted off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive:#2 Hyde Park Express#6 Jackson Park Express#14 Jeffery Jump#26 South Shore Express#28 Stony Island#134 Stockton/LaSalle Express#135 Clarendon/LaSalle Express#136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express#143 Stockton/Michigan Express#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express#148 Clarendon/Michigan ExpressThe CTA is advising commuters to check the agency's website for details on how each route will be affected.Infamously, Lake Shore Drive was forced to shut down on Feb. 2, 2011, as Chicago was walloped by a blizzard that dumped a total of 21.2 inches in the city.Blowing and drifting snow along Lake Shore Drive that day caused multiple accidents, and as the snow piled up, vehicles became stuck, and off-ramps became impassable. Some people ended up being stranded for up to 12 hours before they were rescued. Some frustrated drivers simply got out of their vehicles and abandoned them in the middle of the Drive. Many cars ran out of gas, and were abandoned. A total of about 900 cars became stranded in whiteout conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Volunteer works to get Chicago's homeless to hotel amid dangerous cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's homeless checked into a hotel Friday night to escape the brutal and dangerous subzero cold.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it was all thanks to one man whose good deed may save lives.Jermaine Jordan is proving what it means to give a helping hand. Video showed Jordan assisting a man out of his tent.Jordan said frostbite caused that man to have some of his fingers amputated. As the dangerous cold has ripped through Chicago, Jordan has scoured so-called tent cities and train platforms looking to help the homeless get out of the cold...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man throws dog off CTA platform in Lake View: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly threw a dog off a CTA platform in Lake View Thursday morning. Demetrice Spencer, 43, faces one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to police, Spencer threw a dog from the CTA platform in the 3400 block of North Paulina Street onto the concrete alley.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: 90% of Tyson Foods workers decline to relocate

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. More than 90% of Tyson Foods workers in Chicago have declined to follow the company when it moves to Arkansas. The company announced in October that it was consolidating operations and moving 500 corporate jobs out of Chicago. It offered to relocate the workers, but The Wall Street Journal says most said no.
CHICAGO, IL
travellemming.com

Facts About Chicago (29 Interesting & Fun Things to Know)

Today, I’m going to cover some fun Chicago facts to help you get to know my favorite city in America. You’ll learn that there’s a lot more to the so-called Windy City than meets the eye. Chicago is a vibrant and diverse cultural hub. Chicago draws millions...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

13 people robbed in overnight spree on Chicago’s Near West Side, police say

Chicago — For the second night in a row, armed robbers swept through Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhoods overnight, leaving at least 13 victims in the wake of their crime wave. CWBChicago reported yesterday that at least nine victims had been targeted in a similar spree on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Another spike on Sunday claimed at least seven robbery victims.
CHICAGO, IL
LIFE_HACKS

5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of

Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy