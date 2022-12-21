ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 17

NC boy gives back to local shelters for Christmas

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The holiday season can be hard for some families, especially for people seeking help from local shelters. Over the past year, donations for shelters have slowed down. One Greensboro child is making an effort to ease the burden through donations. Landen Harrison, 10, is doing his part this Christmas season by […]
FOX8 News

Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out Christmas cheer in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A local couple handed out Christmas cheer to children and families in their neighborhood. David and Marsha Reid, known to their neighbors as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have created memorable moments for their community.  “We enjoy doing it we love Christmas and we just enjoy spreading the magic of Christmas.” David […]
iredellfreenews.com

Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman

Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
FOX8 News

Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
WXII 12

Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
wschronicle.com

Busta’s Person of the Week: Camille Lancaster has the healing touch using natural herbs and remedies

‘Tis the season to be jolly. But for a lot of us, ‘tis the season for the flu, COVID, RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) and other illnesses. “As a child, I went to the doctor twice. I’m 60 years old and I don’t take any pharmaceutical medications. If I’m sick, I take an herb,” said Camille Lancaster. Her mother was a nurse, yet she didn’t believe in pharmaceutical medications “because she saw what medicine did to people.”
CBS 17

Search underway for missing kayaker at NC lake

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are looking for a kayaker who went missing on a lake in Stokes County, according to Cpt. Don Johnson with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Johnson confirmed that teams have been searching Belews Lake in Stokes County for about five to six hours. The missing kayaker is […]
rhinotimes.com

Now Pedestrians Can Walk Across City Lake And Not Get Wet

No longer will walkers who want to get across Koonce City Lake have to swim across. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the City of High Point presented an early Christmas present to the people who enjoy using the park – the city finally opened the much-anticipated greenway bridge across Koonce City Lake.
WXII 12

Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
FOX8 News

1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
FOX8 News

Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
WRAL News

Massive fire breaks out at Moore County warehouse

A major fire was called in around 11:40 a.m. at the Holmes Building Systems warehouse on Plank Road in Robbins. Units from more than five different counties and more than 100 firemen responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No one was...
