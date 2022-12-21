‘Tis the season to be jolly. But for a lot of us, ‘tis the season for the flu, COVID, RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) and other illnesses. “As a child, I went to the doctor twice. I’m 60 years old and I don’t take any pharmaceutical medications. If I’m sick, I take an herb,” said Camille Lancaster. Her mother was a nurse, yet she didn’t believe in pharmaceutical medications “because she saw what medicine did to people.”

