Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
Related
NC boy gives back to local shelters for Christmas
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The holiday season can be hard for some families, especially for people seeking help from local shelters. Over the past year, donations for shelters have slowed down. One Greensboro child is making an effort to ease the burden through donations. Landen Harrison, 10, is doing his part this Christmas season by […]
Mr. and Mrs. Claus hand out Christmas cheer in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A local couple handed out Christmas cheer to children and families in their neighborhood. David and Marsha Reid, known to their neighbors as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, have created memorable moments for their community. “We enjoy doing it we love Christmas and we just enjoy spreading the magic of Christmas.” David […]
WXII 12
A place to call home: 'I just want a family who will love me,' says boy awaiting adoption
N.C. — Elijah is a 13-year-old boy living in foster care who is ready for his forever family. "I want a loving and caring family. A family who is active and likes to do things, likes go to parks and be out and about exploring the world would be great."
wfmynews2.com
Driveway problems leave Westfield man stepping through mud
Whenever a good rain fell, a Westfield man's driveway turned into a muddy mess. After a year of frustration, he called 2 Wants to Know's Kevin Kennedy.
iredellfreenews.com
Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman
Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
Warming center opening in Lexington, volunteers needed
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County has very limited places designated for people who need a space to stay warm. As of Friday night, there will be two shelters open to escape the cold and grab a meal. When a Lexington church was transformed into a shelter in the past, about 30 families showed […]
High Point barbershop comes together for family that lost wife, mother to cancer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A local family is receiving an outpouring of support after the tragic loss of a wife and mother. They were brought together at a place where that mom would bring her son for haircuts, a place that’s helped other young people through loss before because within the walls of Anointed […]
WXII 12
Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
wschronicle.com
Busta’s Person of the Week: Camille Lancaster has the healing touch using natural herbs and remedies
‘Tis the season to be jolly. But for a lot of us, ‘tis the season for the flu, COVID, RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) and other illnesses. “As a child, I went to the doctor twice. I’m 60 years old and I don’t take any pharmaceutical medications. If I’m sick, I take an herb,” said Camille Lancaster. Her mother was a nurse, yet she didn’t believe in pharmaceutical medications “because she saw what medicine did to people.”
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
What to do if a frozen pipe bursts, the dangers they can cause
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nothing could be more inconvenient than a frozen water pipe over the Christmas weekend. Experts say the cold air we are dealing with Friday night in particular there will be some folks who have to weather frozen pipes. So, be sure to leave the faucets dripping...
Search underway for missing kayaker at NC lake
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are looking for a kayaker who went missing on a lake in Stokes County, according to Cpt. Don Johnson with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Johnson confirmed that teams have been searching Belews Lake in Stokes County for about five to six hours. The missing kayaker is […]
rhinotimes.com
Now Pedestrians Can Walk Across City Lake And Not Get Wet
No longer will walkers who want to get across Koonce City Lake have to swim across. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the City of High Point presented an early Christmas present to the people who enjoy using the park – the city finally opened the much-anticipated greenway bridge across Koonce City Lake.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem leaf collection progressing slower than usual
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delays in leaf collections, the city of Winston-Salem says crews are working to finish up soon. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The city of Winston-Salem said in a release that crews are committed to making three collections...
Carousel Christmas in the Park | Burlington’s historic Dentzel Carousel spins again!
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington's fully restored, historic Dentzel Carousel is back open and ready to take you on a spin!. Thursday, the park hosted a ribbon cutting and a ceremonial first ride to kick off the grand re-opening of its 100-year-old carousel which is now fully renovated. Carousel Christmas...
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
Brrr! Can closing heating vents in unused rooms help keep you warmer & cut costs?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the threat of power outages, 2 Wants To Know is reminding you an oven, a stovetop, or a grill is not an option for keeping you warm inside your home if the power goes out. "Not only is it a fire and burn hazard but...
1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
Massive fire breaks out at Moore County warehouse
A major fire was called in around 11:40 a.m. at the Holmes Building Systems warehouse on Plank Road in Robbins. Units from more than five different counties and more than 100 firemen responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No one was...
Comments / 0