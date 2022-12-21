ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boot Camp Mom

A simple guide for how to declutter too many clothes

Let's talk about clothes. I know we all need them because it is frowned upon to walk around naked, but how much is too much clothes? Seasons change, waistlines shift, and items get thrown into the black abyss of the back of our dressers or closets. Why? Because no one wants to take the time to go through and get rid of the unnecessary clothing items you've accumulated. That ends today.
Family Handyman

How To Declutter a Room in 3 Easy Steps

Do you let your mail and magazines pile up? Has your kitchen junk drawer expanded to two or more drawers? That black hole of a closet could probably use some attention, too. Once something goes in, it never comes out. Decluttering living spaces tops countless New Year’s resolution and spring-cleaning...
People

Shoppers Say Amazon's Best-Selling Bathrobe Is 'Velvety Soft' — and It's Up to 52% Off Right Now

It has over 24,00 five-star ratings There's no better way to stay warm in the winter than by wrapping yourself up in a robe, whether you want to add an extra layer to your snuggest pajamas or bundle up after quickly drying off with a towel post-shower. And if you're looking to replace your old bathrobe, you're in luck — right now, you can snag one of Amazon's best-selling robes for up to 52 percent off. The NY Threads Fleece Bathrobe is a favorite among shoppers, having racked...
icytales.com

11 Amazing Do-It-Yourself DIY Toy Organizer Ideas

These inventive do-it-yourself DIY toy organizer ideas can help you arrange all the toys while maintaining a clean house and allowing your children to continue playing with them. If you have children in your life, you are aware that toys come in such a wide variety of forms and dimensions...
The Independent

How to give your Christmas dining table according to the professionals

Want to bring a little magic to the Christmas table this year? Really put the pizzazz into plating up?“Forget the minimal Christmas table design,” says Alysha Alli, head of interiors at Redrow. “Bringing a slice of your personality to the table will ensure you stand out.”Indeed, styling up your table setting is a sure-fire way to showcase your festive flair – especially if you’re looking for some wow factor when hosting family and friends.“Incorporating hints of a more personal palette creates a much more authentic look, with a contemporary edge on the classic Christmas,” suggests Alli.When it comes to creating...
denver7.com

This Ecovacs robot vacuum is $350 off right now at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The holidays can be a hectic time of year. If you’re...
Us Weekly

Shop Parachute’s Limited-Time Sale on Cozy Loungewear and Robes — 20% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One thing you should know about Us? We live in loungewear. Whether we’re quite literally lounging around the house or running errands around town, comfy clothing is our uniform. The softer, the better! And one of our favorite […]
moneysavingmom.com

Personalized Jumbo Gift Bags only $9.99 shipped!

Jane has these Personalized Jumbo Gift Bags for just $9.99 shipped right now!. Choose from eight fun designs. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page for all the unique toys Jane has at great prices like popper fidgets, games, crafts, and more.
Family Handyman

What Is a Foyer? Everything You Need to Know

What is a foyer? If you’ve just bought a house or moved out on your own, you might find yourself wondering if your home has one and how to furnish it in style. Fortunately, it isn’t nearly as intimidating as it might sound. What is a Foyer?. Merriam-Webster...
tinyhousetalk.com

Her Double Loft Mudroom Tiny House

As always, MitchCraft Tiny Homes delivers a gorgeous custom tiny home! This 28’x10′ THOW was built for Meredith, and it features a light and bright interior with beautiful blue accents. The kitchen is tucked underneath the primary loft bedroom, while the bathroom and mudroom sit under the kids’...
domino

An Old English Laundry Room Reno That’s Still Extremely Practical

“We’ve never been so on top of our laundry,” says Indianapolis-based interior designer Anissa Zajac. With three daughters—ages 17, 15, and 9—who play sports, nearly every day is laundry day in Zajac’s household. Adding fresh storage for multiple backups of detergent and updated machines that can handle large loads to her once-drab laundry room certainly changed things for the better, but one purchase really helped out. “The roller laundry bins…life changing,” says the House Seven Design founder.
