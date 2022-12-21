ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
Sea Isle’s Towering Christmas Tree Toppled by High Winds

A towering artificial Christmas tree serving as a centerpiece of Sea Isle City’s holiday decorations was blown over and severely damaged by gusty winds from the weekend storm that locked the shore in bitter cold. Standing more than 20 feet tall, the tree came crashing down Friday from its...
Christmas Eve Eve: Whale Washes Ashore In Atlantic City, NJ

On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8:00 a.m. hour on Friday, December 23, 2022. The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.
Reminiscing about hunting and fishing days of old

I always get kind of emotional around Christmas. I tend to reflect back on times gone by, and friends and family no longer around. Earlier this month, I had occasion to drive up to New Castle County on a very dark and rainy day. The ceiling was down on the deck and as I drove through Kent County, I should have seen lots of geese in the fields. I didn’t see a single one. Not a Canada nor a snow goose to be found.
Liquidation sale underway at Seaford Sears Hometown store

Liquidation sales are underway at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico after a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in Delaware. The only Sears Hometown store is in Seaford. “This truly is an extraordinary buying opportunity for communities across America,” noted Arnold L. Jacobs, Executive Managing Director, Tiger...
Colorized Atlantic City Beach Photo From 1908 Goes Viral

Have you ever wondered what life was like a hundred years ago?. We have some insight into all of that, thanks to a photo that has been colorized and gone viral. The photo is from 1908 and has been colorized, according to the Facebook page History in Color, by Sébastien de Oliveira. It's been posted on Instagram and has received over 46,000 likes. Check out the photo below. We did a couple of zoom-ins so you can see some of the people more "up close":
Fox in Sea Isle Becomes Local Celebrity

He seems to be smart, friendly and even obedient. But is he just being sly like a fox?. For the past four months, a healthy looking male red fox has been making cameo appearances throughout Sea Isle City – roaming the streets, strolling along the Promenade, foraging for food in the dunes or appearing in a yard or two.
5 West Pub: Where West Meets North this Holiday Season

5 West Pub in North Cape May is a local’s favorite — a great place to catch a game, meet up with friends, or dive into some Dirty Shrimp (more on those later). This holiday season, however, it’s also a great place to hit The “West” Pole, a pop-up holiday bar outside of 5 West, that’s open Thursdays to Sundays through Friday, Dec. 30, and is not to be missed.
Can You Pronounce These Five South Jersey Towns Correctly?

New Jersey is known for having its own language. How many times do we all get asked by outsiders what the heck a "Wawa" is?. Besides the NJ-specific "weird odysseys" like Wawa, scrapple, and pork roll, NJ also serves as home to towns with some pretty interesting names. What's worse than their names is the way you pronounce them. Some of the names look like they'd be pronounced the way you say the word.
Three die in Christmas Eve crash near Lewes

Three people died in a two-car Christmas Eve crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Minos Conaway Road outside Lewes. Delaware State Police say a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Route 9 about 8 p.m., when a 2008 Honda Odyssey pulled into its path from Minos Conaway Road.
Glassboro church egged, vandalized on Christmas Day: Police

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, are searching for a group of people throwing eggs and breaking beer bottles all over a church. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.Ring camera footage shows at least four people walking towards the church, trying to enter it and, once they failed, throwing eggs at the church.Authorities also say they were breaking beer bottles all over the property.Police say, "straight to the naughty list they go!"If you have any information on the people in the video, call the Glassboro Police Department at (856) 881-1500, text GLASSPD to 847411 or send an email to jjohnson@glassboropd.org.
Whale washes up on beach in Atlantic City, NJ

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A whale washed ashore on the beach in Atlantic City Friday.Images showed the whale on the beach near the Tropicana casino.Environmental workers took samples of the whale and recommended burying it in the sand.Earlier this month, a beached whale was spotted in Strathmere, Cape May County.
UPDATED: Vehicle Crash on Route 9 West of Lewes Leaves Three Dead, 4 Injured

UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–UPDATED 12/26/22 11:45 am–Delaware State Police have arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox for fleeing the scene of the fatal accident that occurred in the Lewes area on Christmas Eve. UPDATED 12/26/22 11:15 am–Delaware State Police have identified those who died in the accident that occurred on...
