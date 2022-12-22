Shania Twain talks embracing her body in her late 50s

Shania Twain is getting ready to release her new album, "Queen of Me," in 2023 and said she's feeling more comfortable and confident in her skin than ever before.

"I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don't need to hide behind the clothes," Twain told People in a new interview.

Self-confidence is a theme on the new album "Queen of Me," and the song's lead single, "Waking Up Dreaming," is a celebration of learning to love who you are.

In September, Shania posed topless for the cover art of "Waking Up Dreaming," a move that she told People was all about underscoring the comfort she feels in her own skin, especially as she ages.

"I can't even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I'm not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It's really liberating," said the singer, who is 57.

Art Streiber/ABC - PHOTO: Shania Twain

"I am not regressing. I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body," said added. "I'm not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing."

On Wednesday, the singer shared that "Giddy Up," a new song off the album, will be available for listening on Jan. 5, 2023.

In a photo she shared on Instagram , Twain rocked a bedazzled cowboy hat for the occasion, with the title of the song spelled out in jewels across the brim.

"I am here with some news that will put a spring in your step, a bounce in your heart ... some up in your giddy!" she wrote in the caption.

"I'm super excited for you all to hear this one," Twain added. "It's all about letting loose and doing the things that make you giddy!"