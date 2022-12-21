Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Night classes offered soon at SLCC's Opelousas campus
The night classes will be offered at the TH Harris campus starting with the Spring 2023 semester, officials say.
Eunice News
Students of the Month at Eunice Elementary
Eunice Elementary recognized its Students of the Month for December. From left, are, Mariah LeBlanc, Carandus Batiste, Dariah Senegal, Michael Tezeno, Liam Valdez, Tori Arclese, Hamilton Lemoine and Wesley Elfert. (Submitted photo)
theadvocate.com
Double security at Lafayette library board meetings called intimidating, waste of money
Two armed, uniformed guards stand in front of the room facing onlookers who are gathered to observe the proceedings. This isn't a courtroom. It's a Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control meeting. Until October, the library paid a single deputy with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office to provide security at...
Habitat for Humanity builds homes, hope, and community in Lafayette
Habitat for Humanity Lafayette takes new homeowners from the application phase all the way through the front door of their new home.
Pastor of Lafayette Christian Academy breaks silence on Jan. 6 riot association
Lafayette Christian Academy President and Pastor, Jay Miller, is responding to newly surfaced video in connection with the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Water system in New Iberia asking customers to conserve
LAWCO in New Iberia is requesting that customers in the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville and Iberia Parish service area conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.
Lafayette Christian Academy President and Pastor Jay Miller responds to newly surfaced video of him at Jan. 6 insurrection
A newly released video recorded in connection with the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol has been uncovered
theadvocate.com
Opelousas’ new police chief is stepping into the role with a focus on strengthening relationships
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc grew up just a few blocks from the Opelousas Police Department. On Jan. 1, he’ll walk through the station’s doors as the department’s new chief of police, with a focus on community policing, officer preparedness and combating violent crime in the city.
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
No bus fares during freezing temps
Due to the upcoming hard freeze, Lafayette Transit System (LTS) is waiving bus fares for passengers beginning Thursday during operating hours.
New Iberia home burns
New Iberia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire that took place Friday evening on Mixon Street.
Old Coburn's building burns
Lafayette firefighters say the old Grant Street building is vacant, but was on fire Wednesday afternoon.
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
Restaurants Open in Lafayette on Christmas Day
Here are the restaurants in Lafayette that will be open on Christmas Day this year.
theadvocate.com
Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details
You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
kadn.com
The Creole Couzans Comedy Show To Hit The Stage This Friday In Opelousas
"Uncle Luck" joined News15 at Noon to share the details about an upcoming comedy show at the Delta Grand in Opelousas. The Creole Couzans Comedy Show To Hit The Stage This Friday In Opelousas. "Uncle Luck" joined News15 at Noon to share the details about an upcoming comedy show at...
Opelousas Mayor issues tips ahead of cold weather
Mayor Alsandor released the following: The City of Opelousas will experience extremely cold temperatures in the area the next few days.
theadvocate.com
Remember the Lafayette high-rise tower project? That land has finally sold, just to a different buyer
The land that was to house two 20-story high-rise towers looking over downtown Lafayette have finally been sold, only to a different buyer. Ruby Rentals LLC, which is registered to Lafayette commercial real estate agent Tim Skinner, bought the two lots north of the federal courthouse between Lafayette and Washington streets from LTBP LLC for $400,000, land records show.
Police respond to disturbance at Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Heavy police presence spotted outside Lafayette Books-A-Million store
ketk.com
Where did camels come from? The answer may surprise you!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Long ago, camels once roamed North America. In fact, the entire Camelops species actually originated here. While today’s camels are found throughout desert areas in North Africa and the Middle East, scientists believe lands west of the Mississippi River were home to the world’s very first camels.
Comments / 0