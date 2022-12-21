ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eunice News

Students of the Month at Eunice Elementary

Eunice Elementary recognized its Students of the Month for December. From left, are, Mariah LeBlanc, Carandus Batiste, Dariah Senegal, Michael Tezeno, Liam Valdez, Tori Arclese, Hamilton Lemoine and Wesley Elfert. (Submitted photo)
EUNICE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For

Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Wondering when Lafayette will freeze this weekend? Here are the details

You've heard it's going to get cold in Louisiana this Christmas weekend -- really cold. Here's a rundown of the forecast and when you'll start to feel the frigid temperatures. The arctic air mass from Canada and Alaska will start sweeping down from the arctic and moving across the country Wednesday. Lafayette will be hit by this mass of cold air late Thursday night into Friday morning.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Remember the Lafayette high-rise tower project? That land has finally sold, just to a different buyer

The land that was to house two 20-story high-rise towers looking over downtown Lafayette have finally been sold, only to a different buyer. Ruby Rentals LLC, which is registered to Lafayette commercial real estate agent Tim Skinner, bought the two lots north of the federal courthouse between Lafayette and Washington streets from LTBP LLC for $400,000, land records show.
LAFAYETTE, LA
ketk.com

Where did camels come from? The answer may surprise you!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Long ago, camels once roamed North America. In fact, the entire Camelops species actually originated here. While today’s camels are found throughout desert areas in North Africa and the Middle East, scientists believe lands west of the Mississippi River were home to the world’s very first camels.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy