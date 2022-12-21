ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
ncktoday.com

North Central Kansas Farmer/Artist Donates Painting to Kansas State Fair

The Kansas State Fair received a “Fair-themed” painting from North Central Kansas resident, Gerald Moore, in July. The substantial canvas, measuring at 3’ x 10’, captures the excitement of the midway in grand detail, complete with rides and Fair patrons. Moore, a multi-generational farmer near the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Internet outage affects Topekans as winter storm creates issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm has created issues for some Topekans and their internet service. Cox Wireless tells 13 NEWS on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, that it is aware of an outage for certain customers in the Topeka area. It said its team is working to restore connectivity for those affected as quickly as possible.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Supermarket deals with below-zero sprinkler surprise

Ice-cold conditions can be more than some water lines can handle. An Emporia supermarket faced that Friday morning before dawn with a sprinkler. “One head on our outside alcove” froze, said Gary Andrews, manager of Good’s Cash Saver on West U.S. 50. “It was over to one side, away from most everything we do.”
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Fire destroys home north of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Local investors purchase Emporia Country Club

After years of financial struggles, a group of local investors has purchased the Emporia Country Club, located at 1801 Rural St. The group, filed as the Emporia Community Club LLC, said they are excited the country club’s shareholders “trusted and overwhelmingly support” the group to make the purchase.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How dangerous are these extreme cold temperatures?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With extreme wind chills, doctors say being outside for any amount of time can be dangerous. Medical professionals and the National Weather Service say the weather conditions we’re expecting to get are a recipe for disaster, especially for your health. Cold weather and high winds are a combination that we aren’t used […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

TPD arrests man for Fillmore shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the man arrested in a shooting earlier this week. The Topeka Police Department said Thursday Dylan McDaniel, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault, related to a shooting Tuesday. McDaniel was found at the hospital with his own gunshot wound shortly after officers...
TOPEKA, KS
littleapplepost.com

CLOSINGS & DELAYS - December 22, 2022

Below is a list of closings and delayed openings in the Riley County/Manhattan; Geary County/Junction City and Pottawatomie County/Wamego areas for December 22nd:. AJ's NY Pizzeria: delayed opening at 3:00 p.m. Alternative Health Care Center: office closed. American Legion Post 45 - Junction City: 12/21 Bingo canceled; post closed 12/22.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm

TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews, Soldier Township Fire Crews, and Silver Lake Fire Crews are currently responding to a house fire that was called in around 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 4400 block of 62nd St. Two adults, a child, and pets were all home and...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Criminal complaint filed against man behind Academy Sports attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has obtained the criminal complaint on the man charged in the assault at Academy Sports on December 13th. The complaint indicates Zunzella McBride grabbed a pool stick inside Academy Sports and beat a 73-year-old woman, severely injuring her. The document charges McBride with aggravated...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy