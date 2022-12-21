Read full article on original website
Andover native joining SEC football program
As high school athletes across the country sign letters of intent to join college programs, one JUCO special teams player is set to join an SEC program.
ncktoday.com
North Central Kansas Farmer/Artist Donates Painting to Kansas State Fair
The Kansas State Fair received a “Fair-themed” painting from North Central Kansas resident, Gerald Moore, in July. The substantial canvas, measuring at 3’ x 10’, captures the excitement of the midway in grand detail, complete with rides and Fair patrons. Moore, a multi-generational farmer near the...
KAKE TV
Kansas cattle ranchers battle cold to keep herds warm
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A cold and windy day across south central Kansas but the cattle don't really seem to mind. "They do a lot better than what you and I do out here," said Jacob Kehler. Kehler runs Spring-Fed Cattle Company in Butler County. He says his team...
WIBW
Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds are without power on Thursday afternoon - one of the coldest of the year with a major winter storm set in. The Evergy Outage Map indicates that nearly 400 Topekans are without power on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22. The outage was reported around 12:16 p.m....
WIBW
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
WIBW
Internet outage affects Topekans as winter storm creates issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm has created issues for some Topekans and their internet service. Cox Wireless tells 13 NEWS on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, that it is aware of an outage for certain customers in the Topeka area. It said its team is working to restore connectivity for those affected as quickly as possible.
Emporia gazette.com
Supermarket deals with below-zero sprinkler surprise
Ice-cold conditions can be more than some water lines can handle. An Emporia supermarket faced that Friday morning before dawn with a sprinkler. “One head on our outside alcove” froze, said Gary Andrews, manager of Good’s Cash Saver on West U.S. 50. “It was over to one side, away from most everything we do.”
Fire destroys home north of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
Emporia gazette.com
Local investors purchase Emporia Country Club
After years of financial struggles, a group of local investors has purchased the Emporia Country Club, located at 1801 Rural St. The group, filed as the Emporia Community Club LLC, said they are excited the country club’s shareholders “trusted and overwhelmingly support” the group to make the purchase.
WIBW
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
How dangerous are these extreme cold temperatures?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – With extreme wind chills, doctors say being outside for any amount of time can be dangerous. Medical professionals and the National Weather Service say the weather conditions we’re expecting to get are a recipe for disaster, especially for your health. Cold weather and high winds are a combination that we aren’t used […]
Body found west of Hutchinson
An investigation is underway after a body was found west of Hutchinson late Monday afternoon.
All government offices in Shawnee County to close ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local government offices are set to close due to the impending winter storm expected to hit Kansas later this week. The Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that Shawnee County has been put under a wind chill warning from midnight Wednesday night to noon CST on Friday and a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has also said that they have high confidence in dangerous wintry conditions later this week, including wind chills that could bring -30 to -45 degree temperatures.
WIBW
TPD arrests man for Fillmore shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the man arrested in a shooting earlier this week. The Topeka Police Department said Thursday Dylan McDaniel, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault, related to a shooting Tuesday. McDaniel was found at the hospital with his own gunshot wound shortly after officers...
littleapplepost.com
CLOSINGS & DELAYS - December 22, 2022
Below is a list of closings and delayed openings in the Riley County/Manhattan; Geary County/Junction City and Pottawatomie County/Wamego areas for December 22nd:. AJ's NY Pizzeria: delayed opening at 3:00 p.m. Alternative Health Care Center: office closed. American Legion Post 45 - Junction City: 12/21 Bingo canceled; post closed 12/22.
Gov. orders state office buildings closed ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA – Due to safety concerns regarding the winter storm projected for the state on Thursday, December 22 and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, Governor Kelly has issued a Declaration of Inclement Weather for Shawnee County, ordering state office buildings in Shawnee County to be closed on Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23, 2022, according to a statement her office.
WIBW
Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews, Soldier Township Fire Crews, and Silver Lake Fire Crews are currently responding to a house fire that was called in around 3:50 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 4400 block of 62nd St. Two adults, a child, and pets were all home and...
WIBW
Criminal complaint filed against man behind Academy Sports attack
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has obtained the criminal complaint on the man charged in the assault at Academy Sports on December 13th. The complaint indicates Zunzella McBride grabbed a pool stick inside Academy Sports and beat a 73-year-old woman, severely injuring her. The document charges McBride with aggravated...
UPDATE: 2 injured in crash near 4-mile corner in N. Riley Co. Tuesday evening
RILEY COUNTY - According to the Riley County Police Department, around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 20th, officers responded to the report of a two vehicle crash near the intersection of Madison Road and Tuttle Creek Blvd, locally known as the four-mile corner. Officers found a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado driven by...
