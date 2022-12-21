ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Red Savage Makes Team USA for 2023 World Juniors

However, that does not mean that there were not any other prospects that were close or at least in conversations regarding the WJC. Let’s take a look at Savage as well as the other Red Wings prospects involved with this year’s tournament. Red Savage Makes the Cut. There...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy