Read full article on original website
Related
Is Tampa Bay Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos Underrated?
Steven Stamkos recorded his 1,000th NHL point at the beginning of December. Adam Proteau explains why the Lightning captain is on track to the Hall of Fame.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Red Savage Makes Team USA for 2023 World Juniors
However, that does not mean that there were not any other prospects that were close or at least in conversations regarding the WJC. Let’s take a look at Savage as well as the other Red Wings prospects involved with this year’s tournament. Red Savage Makes the Cut. There...
Comments / 0