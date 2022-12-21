ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bristol, PA

Located on the banks of the Delaware River, northeast of Center City Philadelphia, lies Bristol, a borough boasting rich history and is the oldest borough in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Named after another Bristol place in England, Buck County’s Bristol was established all the way back in 1681, where it served...
BRISTOL, PA
NorthEast Times

The best Christmas decorators in Mayfair

The Mayfair Christmas Decoration Contest, coordinated by the Mayfair Business Improvement District and Mayfair Civic Association, honored the following winners on Wednesday night:. • Best Decorated Houses of Worship: St. Matthew, St. Timothy. • Best Decorated Businesses: BellaLisa Hair Studio, McCafferty Funeral & Cremation Inc., Torresdale Flowers. • Best Decorated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mercerme.com

Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year

Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
HOPEWELL, NJ
CBS Philly

City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thisislowermerion.com

1966 Was A Very White Christmas

Arguably, The Main Line and the rest of the Philadelphia region experienced a White Christmas in 2009, thanks to a blizzard that brought almost two feet of snow to the area on December 20, 2009. If you looked out the window on Christmas Morning that year, everything looked white, so...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia

Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

Fantastic Family Fun Center Opening Another New Jersey Location

There's a new family entertainment center coming to New Jersey that has something for everyone, and it looks awesome. It seems like more and more often we are seeing massive indoor entertainment facilities open around New Jersey. Just the other month it was announced that a go-kart track was opening...
EDISON, NJ
CBS Philly

Glassboro church egged, vandalized on Christmas Day: Police

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, are searching for a group of people throwing eggs and breaking beer bottles all over a church. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.Ring camera footage shows at least four people walking towards the church, trying to enter it and, once they failed, throwing eggs at the church.Authorities also say they were breaking beer bottles all over the property.Police say, "straight to the naughty list they go!"If you have any information on the people in the video, call the Glassboro Police Department at (856) 881-1500, text GLASSPD to 847411 or send an email to jjohnson@glassboropd.org.
GLASSBORO, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy