This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New JerseyTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Pennsylvania witness watched unknown object move one mile in a secondRoger MarshPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Termini Brothers bakery: a South Philly holiday tradition
The bakery has been around for 101 years and doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Loyal customers lined up outside the store Saturday in the freezing cold to stock up on their holiday baked goods.
NBC Philadelphia
1 Shot Dead in Philly Hotel, 1 Gunned Down in Triple Shooting in Christmas Violence
A man was shot dead in a Center City hotel room and another man died in a triple shooting at a Hunting Park intersection during Christmas gun violence in Philadelphia. The first shooting took place just after 6 a.m. Sunday at North Franklin and West Cayuga streets in Hunting Park, Philadelphia police said.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bristol, PA
Located on the banks of the Delaware River, northeast of Center City Philadelphia, lies Bristol, a borough boasting rich history and is the oldest borough in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Named after another Bristol place in England, Buck County’s Bristol was established all the way back in 1681, where it served...
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
The best Christmas decorators in Mayfair
The Mayfair Christmas Decoration Contest, coordinated by the Mayfair Business Improvement District and Mayfair Civic Association, honored the following winners on Wednesday night:. • Best Decorated Houses of Worship: St. Matthew, St. Timothy. • Best Decorated Businesses: BellaLisa Hair Studio, McCafferty Funeral & Cremation Inc., Torresdale Flowers. • Best Decorated...
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu - a sailing ship turned into a restaurant in Philadelphia - has been a fixture on the city's waterfront for many years. Built-in 1904 by William Hamilton and Company in Scotland, the Moshulu is the largest four-masted square-rigger sailboat still afloat. Today it is the only sailing ship in the world that has been turned into a restaurant.
fox29.com
South Philadelphia Italian bakery seeks to give back to a family in need
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - For well over 100 years, the same brick oven has been serving up one simple, but elegant dish, the tomato pie. And, the brick and mortar store is only open 15 days a year. "It was my grandmother that started making it in the Depression era. Tomato...
mercerme.com
Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year
Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Philadelphia
Philadelphia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Philadelphia.
City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
thisislowermerion.com
1966 Was A Very White Christmas
Arguably, The Main Line and the rest of the Philadelphia region experienced a White Christmas in 2009, thanks to a blizzard that brought almost two feet of snow to the area on December 20, 2009. If you looked out the window on Christmas Morning that year, everything looked white, so...
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia
Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
These 4 Local Spots Make List Of NJs Greatest Italian Restaurants
One thing south jersey has, is a ton of great options for Italian food and some great Italian restaurants. Heading out to an Italian restaurant is an experience and everyone has their favorite spots, but which ones are truly the best?. NJ.com recently ranked the top 50 greatest Italian restaurants...
Our List Of The 10 Best Casino Restaurants In Atlantic City 2022
Back in April, 2022, we took on the nearly impossible task of selecting the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City. It was a daunting task to say the least. For those we inadvertently missed … please chalk it off as a sin of our minds and not of our hearts.
Fantastic Family Fun Center Opening Another New Jersey Location
There's a new family entertainment center coming to New Jersey that has something for everyone, and it looks awesome. It seems like more and more often we are seeing massive indoor entertainment facilities open around New Jersey. Just the other month it was announced that a go-kart track was opening...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Visits Neshaminy Mall to Discuss His Recent Book
The sports broadcasting legend came back to Bucks County to talk about his new book. A Bucks County native and sports broadcasting legend came back to his home area to discuss his new book, with his dog as the main character. Joe Mason wrote about the new book for the Northeast Times.
Glassboro church egged, vandalized on Christmas Day: Police
GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, are searching for a group of people throwing eggs and breaking beer bottles all over a church. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.Ring camera footage shows at least four people walking towards the church, trying to enter it and, once they failed, throwing eggs at the church.Authorities also say they were breaking beer bottles all over the property.Police say, "straight to the naughty list they go!"If you have any information on the people in the video, call the Glassboro Police Department at (856) 881-1500, text GLASSPD to 847411 or send an email to jjohnson@glassboropd.org.
This Bucks County High School Choir Group Received a Standing Ovation at the Kimmel Center
The ensemble received as standing ovation for their concert.Photo byCorey Axler/ Youtube. A Bucks County high school’s choir group recently performed at a major Philadelphia venue after winning a popular radio contest. Jeff Werner wrote about the concert for the Newtown, PA Patch.
