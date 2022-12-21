Read full article on original website
tn.gov
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Brazilian Professionals, LLC to Establish Operations in Maury County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Brazilian Professionals, LLC officials announced today the company will invest $6.1 million to establish new operations in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. Brazilian Professionals, a California-based specialty hair treatment producer and distributor, will create...
tn.gov
Unemployment Decreases in a Majority of Tennessee Counties
NASHVILLE – November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Sixty-two counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the...
tn.gov
TN Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Brad Turner Appointed to NASDDDS Policy Work Group
Commissioner Turner to serve two-year renewable term on work group dedicated to representing the shared interests of state developmental disabilities agencies in the formulation of federal policies. NASHVILLE— Tennessee’s Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Brad Turner has been appointed to serve as a member of the National Association...
tn.gov
Gov. Lee Grants Executive Clemency to 16 Individuals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 individuals. “After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16 individuals executive clemency,” said Lee. “Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”
tn.gov
TennCare to Restart Renewals:
Congress sets April 1, 2023 as Medicaid renewal start date. Members should verify contact information with TennCare. Nashville, TN – Today, Congress passed legislation which will end the Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement related to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1, 2023. At that time TennCare will be required to reverify the eligibility status of everyone receiving TennCare or CoverKids benefits. One of TennCare’s top priorities during this process is to make sure all eligible members do not risk a gap in health care coverage.
tn.gov
Becoming an Outdoors Woman Trapper Workshop to Be Held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge
NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association will be hosting the inaugural Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Trapper Workshop Jan. 20-21 at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. Instructors at the camp are outdoor women who will teach the fundamentals of trapping, snaring, fur...
tn.gov
2023 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts Application Period Underway Through January 11
NASHVILLE --- The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2023 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts is open through Jan. 11. Applications are available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com. Applications will be accepted until midnight. (CST) on Jan. 11. Mailed applications will not be accepted.
tn.gov
Flash Report #1 - December Winter Weather System
A winter weather system is currently impacting the state with extreme cold temperatures. The greatest threat with this storm system is dangerous wind chills and energy impacts. The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed one storm-related fatality. The State Emergency Operations Center is activated, and State of Tennessee personnel are...
tn.gov
How to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Tennessee in 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 20, 2022) – is pulling out all the stops for New Year’s Eve this year. Expect all kinds of revelry as the state says goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, including live music, spectacular fireworks shows, family-friendly experiences and much more. Start planning your New Year’s Eve in Tennessee now.
tn.gov
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures Dec. 22 - Jan. 4, 2022
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Rd. to install permanent striping.
tn.gov
TDOT Creates Incident Management Plan for I-65 Construction Zone
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has implemented an Incident Management Plan for the Interstate 65 widening construction zone in Robertson County. The extensive widening project is on schedule and a traffic shift has been implemented, moving drivers to the inside lanes of the interstate. For safety,...
