Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Charlie Dempsey versus Myles Borne. They lock up and go to a stalemate. They lock up again and Dempsey with a wrist lock. Borne with a waist lock take down. Dempsey with a reversal and Borne with a reversal. Dempsey and Borne with reversals and Borne with a hammer lock. Dempsey with a wrist lock and reversal. Dempsey with a bridge and a reversal. Borne with a side head lock. Dempsey with a side head lock into a wrist lock but Borne with a reversal. Dempsey with a forearm and Borne with an arm drag and drop kick. Dempsey with a hip lock take down into a head scissors. Borne escapes but Dempsey returns to the head scissors. Dempsey with an arm bar and he adds more damage to the arm as he circles Borne. Dempsey with a double wrist lock. Borne with a top wrist lock and he takes Dempsey to the mat but Dempsey with a bridge and he gets back to his feet. Dempsey with a head scissors take down.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO