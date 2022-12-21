ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT WILL OPEN AEW RAMPAGE, AEW RETURN TO NY & MORE ON SALE

The $300,000 Three Kings Trios Battle Royal will open tonight's edition of AEW Rampage. Tickets officially went on sale on Ticketmaster for the company's return to Independence, Missouri and Long Island, NY. Jazwares teased the following new AEW action figures for 2023, all of which will be available from our...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan Strong:. *New Japan Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos. *Bobby Fish vs Kevin Blackwood. *Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada vs. C4.
Pro Wrestling Insider

THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING PREVIEW

Scheduled for this weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling:. *BK Rhythm vs. Americana. *Keta Rush vs. Robbie Rockette. *Holidead vs. Kandi Krush. *Vickie Lynn McCoy and Penelope Pink vs. Foxxy Fierce and Tiki Chamorro. For more, visit www.WOWE.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider

12/23 RAMPAGE VIDEOS

EXCLUSIVE: $300,000 3-Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale Entrances | AEW Rampage, 12/23/22. Is There Championship Gold in the Future for Jarrett & Lethal? | AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, 12/23/22. Who Walked Away with the $300,000? | AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, 12/23/22.
Pro Wrestling Insider

NXT CALL UPS?, IS EY UNCLE HOWDY?, VINCE'S ALPHA ENTERTAINMENT AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. There were rumblings right after Pretty Deadly lost the WWE NXT Tag Team titles that they could be getting a look and working some house shows in January, but beyond that, nothing that I am aware of. I've really enjoyed...
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING ANNOUNCES RETURN OF 'BEFORE THE BELL'

IMPACT Wrestling Before the Bell Returns in January 2023. Before Hard To Kill takes over the wrestling world on Friday, January 13th, Before the Bell makes its highly-anticipated return. Streaming on IMPACT Wrestling’s digital platforms, get an in-depth preview of all the huge matches that are set take place at IMPACT’s first pay-per-view extravaganza of 2023!
Pro Wrestling Insider

LAST CHANCE FOR RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES HOLIDAY SALE

Our friends at www.RingsideCollectibles.com are closing out their holiday sale on action figures, accessories and more for WWE, AEW and lucha libre toys. For full details, click here.
Pro Wrestling Insider

TOP WWE STAR TO MISS POST-HOLIDAY LIVE EVENTS

WWE sources have confirmed that the reason a change was made to their Madison Square Garden main event on Monday 12/26 for the annual post-Christmas event is that Drew McIntyre will not be cleared to return to the ring by the time the show takes place. McIntyre had been removed...
Pro Wrestling Insider

FORMER WWE STARS VISITING AT DYNAMITE

Former WWE stars Jazz and Rodney Mack were at tonight's Dynamite taping in San Antonio, Texas, visiting before the show and were acknowledged before the crowd by ring announced Justin Roberts before the show went on the air. Jazz was named one of the first inductees into the Women's Wrestling...
Pro Wrestling Insider

TWO AEW PRE-SALES ONGOING TODAY, KRIS STATLANDER & MORE

Kris Statlander noted on her Twitter account she has not yet been cleared to return to the ring. There are two AEW online pre-sales currently ongoing:. Wednesday 3/22/23 Dynamite & Rampage in Independence, Missouri at the Cable Dahmer Arena via Ticketmaster.com at this link using code is KELC305. Wednesday 4/5/23...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on the WWE Network and Peacock:. *Hank Walker vs.Trick Williams. *Myles Borne vs. Charlie Dempsey. *Sol Ruca vs. Dani Palmer.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE VIDEOS

2022 WWE ON FOX FANS' CHOICE AWARDS | FULL EP | WWE on FOX. Roxanne Perez's long road to the NXT Women's Title: WWE After the Bell, Dec. 23, 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Flammer. *Tables Match: Mads Kruger vs. Mance Warner. *The Peach State Prize Fight featuring Alex Kane. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which is pre-taped:. *Imperium vs. Ricochet & Braun Strowman in a Streetfight. *Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Hit Row. *Xia Li vs. Emma vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville vs. Shayna Baszler:...
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT: DEMPSEY VS BORNE, AND MORE

Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Wade Barrett. Match Number One: Charlie Dempsey versus Myles Borne. They lock up and go to a stalemate. They lock up again and Dempsey with a wrist lock. Borne with a waist lock take down. Dempsey with a reversal and Borne with a reversal. Dempsey and Borne with reversals and Borne with a hammer lock. Dempsey with a wrist lock and reversal. Dempsey with a bridge and a reversal. Borne with a side head lock. Dempsey with a side head lock into a wrist lock but Borne with a reversal. Dempsey with a forearm and Borne with an arm drag and drop kick. Dempsey with a hip lock take down into a head scissors. Borne escapes but Dempsey returns to the head scissors. Dempsey with an arm bar and he adds more damage to the arm as he circles Borne. Dempsey with a double wrist lock. Borne with a top wrist lock and he takes Dempsey to the mat but Dempsey with a bridge and he gets back to his feet. Dempsey with a head scissors take down.
Pro Wrestling Insider

SAMI TALKS BLOODLINE AND MORE

Sami Zayn spoke with Sports Illustrated about his story with The Bloodline. Watch "Battle of the Brands 2K22: Raw & SmackDown present HELL IN A CELL!. Ronda Rousey's best moments of 2022: WWE Top 10, Dec. 22, 2022. Best moment from every month this year: WWE Playlist.
Pro Wrestling Insider

VIDEO: NEW JAPAN STRONG EPISODE 92

FREE FULL EPISODE! United Empire vs MDK! | STRONG Ep92.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW

Scheduled for today's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. *Cedric Alexander vs. Andre Chase.

