New York City, NY

Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW STARS GET ENGAGED

AEW stars Big Bill Morrisey (aka the former Big Cass) and Lexy Nair announced their engagement tonight:.
Pro Wrestling Insider

DOMINIK & RHEA ATTEMPT TO INVADE THE REY MYSTERIO HOUSE FOR CHRISTMAS EVE

WWE released the following video of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley attempting to once again infiltrate the Mysterio household:.
Pro Wrestling Insider

NWA ANNOUNCES NWA USA CHRISTMAS EVE SPECIAL LINEUP

The National Wrestling Alliance announced the following lineup for tomorrow's Christmas Eve special edition of NWA USA:. *JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop. *NWA US Tag Team Champions The Fixers in tag team action. *Eric Jackson vs. Soda Pop. *The Freeman Brothers, Rush and Rolando vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW RAMPAGE - HOLIDAY BASH PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's AEW Rampage - Holiday Bash on TNT:. *AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh. *$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Vert Vixen (Non-Title) *Eddie Kingston...
Pro Wrestling Insider

TOP WWE STAR TO MISS POST-HOLIDAY LIVE EVENTS

WWE sources have confirmed that the reason a change was made to their Madison Square Garden main event on Monday 12/26 for the annual post-Christmas event is that Drew McIntyre will not be cleared to return to the ring by the time the show takes place. McIntyre had been removed...
MAINE STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

KO SAYS MERRY CHRISTMAS AND MORE

Best Raw moments of 2022: WWE Top 10, Dec. 25, 2022. Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer (2023) Dave Bautista, M. Night Shyamalan.
Pro Wrestling Insider

VIDEO: WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING EPISODE 14

WOW - Women of Wrestling are now streaming episode 14 - WOW Episode 14 - Wrecking Ball vs Leia Makoa. Tag Team Action! | Full Episode | Women Of Wrestling.
Pro Wrestling Insider

BUSHWHACKERS MEMOIR HITS KINDLE FOR CHRISTMAS, BIG MAMA & KURT ANGLE HEADING TO THE GATHERING IN NC, HACKSAW, JOHN COSPER AND MORE

Jimmy Valiant's Big Mama is the latest name announced for the fourth annual TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, NC this August (from 8/3 - 8/6). This will be Mama's second ever convention appearance that I am aware of and the first in Charlotte. The event, which is always a fantastic weekend, will include a number of stars from Championship Wrestling from Florida appearing for a Thursday CWF panel Q&A with Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco and Bob Roop already set. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, former NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Denny Brown, Greg Gagne, Jim Brunzell and Maven Huffman have already been announced for the weekend. For more, visit www.tmartpromotions.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHY WE DON'T HEAR AS MANY BAD STORIES ABOUT KEVIN DUNN ANYMORE, X-MAS WRESTLING MEMORIES, VICE AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Your personal favorite pro wrestling Christmas memories?. As a kid, getting tickets to the first-ever show I attended with my father and brother, which was 12/26/86 featuring Hulk Hogan vs. Kamala on top. I was 11 and while I wasn't supposed to know the tickets would be sticking out of the stocking that morning, my mother actually clued me in so that I knew it was coming and would be that much more excited. Little could my parents have known what that day would lead to for me personally. I've always tried to maintain the tradition of going to the Garden on 12/26 as often as I could, making sure I even walked the same path into and through the building that we did all those years ago - and I'll probably do the same this Monday.
Pro Wrestling Insider

VIDEO: NEW JAPAN STRONG EPISODE 92

FREE FULL EPISODE! United Empire vs MDK! | STRONG Ep92.
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT WILL OPEN AEW RAMPAGE, AEW RETURN TO NY & MORE ON SALE

The $300,000 Three Kings Trios Battle Royal will open tonight's edition of AEW Rampage. Tickets officially went on sale on Ticketmaster for the company's return to Independence, Missouri and Long Island, NY. Jazwares teased the following new AEW action figures for 2023, all of which will be available from our...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Pro Wrestling Insider

STRONG FREE FOR ALL: FISH VS. BLACKWOOD

STRONG Free For All! Bobby Fish vs Kevin Blackwood |ep 121.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW VP COMMENTS ON AEW'S SOON TO DEBUT NEW LOOK

AEW's Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan tweeted:.

