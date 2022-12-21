Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW STARS GET ENGAGED
AEW stars Big Bill Morrisey (aka the former Big Cass) and Lexy Nair announced their engagement tonight:
Pro Wrestling Insider
DOMINIK & RHEA ATTEMPT TO INVADE THE REY MYSTERIO HOUSE FOR CHRISTMAS EVE
WWE released the following video of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley attempting to once again infiltrate the Mysterio household:
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA ANNOUNCES NWA USA CHRISTMAS EVE SPECIAL LINEUP
The National Wrestling Alliance announced the following lineup for tomorrow's Christmas Eve special edition of NWA USA:. *JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop. *NWA US Tag Team Champions The Fixers in tag team action. *Eric Jackson vs. Soda Pop. *The Freeman Brothers, Rush and Rolando vs. AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE - HOLIDAY BASH PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Rampage - Holiday Bash on TNT:. *AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh. *$300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Battle Royal. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Vert Vixen (Non-Title) *Eddie Kingston...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP WWE STAR TO MISS POST-HOLIDAY LIVE EVENTS
WWE sources have confirmed that the reason a change was made to their Madison Square Garden main event on Monday 12/26 for the annual post-Christmas event is that Drew McIntyre will not be cleared to return to the ring by the time the show takes place. McIntyre had been removed...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KO SAYS MERRY CHRISTMAS AND MORE
Best Raw moments of 2022: WWE Top 10, Dec. 25, 2022. Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer (2023) Dave Bautista, M. Night Shyamalan.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FLAIR DOCUMENTARY PREMIERES MONDAY, WWE RETURNS TO MSG, CAGE MATCH HEADLINES COLUMBUS
NYC - Madison Square Garden:. *Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman vs. The Usos with Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match. *Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING EPISODE 14
WOW - Women of Wrestling are now streaming episode 14 - WOW Episode 14 - Wrecking Ball vs Leia Makoa. Tag Team Action! | Full Episode | Women Of Wrestling.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BUSHWHACKERS MEMOIR HITS KINDLE FOR CHRISTMAS, BIG MAMA & KURT ANGLE HEADING TO THE GATHERING IN NC, HACKSAW, JOHN COSPER AND MORE
Jimmy Valiant's Big Mama is the latest name announced for the fourth annual TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, NC this August (from 8/3 - 8/6). This will be Mama's second ever convention appearance that I am aware of and the first in Charlotte. The event, which is always a fantastic weekend, will include a number of stars from Championship Wrestling from Florida appearing for a Thursday CWF panel Q&A with Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco and Bob Roop already set. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, former NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Denny Brown, Greg Gagne, Jim Brunzell and Maven Huffman have already been announced for the weekend. For more, visit www.tmartpromotions.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY WE DON'T HEAR AS MANY BAD STORIES ABOUT KEVIN DUNN ANYMORE, X-MAS WRESTLING MEMORIES, VICE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Your personal favorite pro wrestling Christmas memories?. As a kid, getting tickets to the first-ever show I attended with my father and brother, which was 12/26/86 featuring Hulk Hogan vs. Kamala on top. I was 11 and while I wasn't supposed to know the tickets would be sticking out of the stocking that morning, my mother actually clued me in so that I knew it was coming and would be that much more excited. Little could my parents have known what that day would lead to for me personally. I've always tried to maintain the tradition of going to the Garden on 12/26 as often as I could, making sure I even walked the same path into and through the building that we did all those years ago - and I'll probably do the same this Monday.
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: NEW JAPAN STRONG EPISODE 92
FREE FULL EPISODE! United Empire vs MDK! | STRONG Ep92.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL OPEN AEW RAMPAGE, AEW RETURN TO NY & MORE ON SALE
The $300,000 Three Kings Trios Battle Royal will open tonight's edition of AEW Rampage. Tickets officially went on sale on Ticketmaster for the company's return to Independence, Missouri and Long Island, NY. Jazwares teased the following new AEW action figures for 2023, all of which will be available from our...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STRONG FREE FOR ALL: FISH VS. BLACKWOOD
STRONG Free For All! Bobby Fish vs Kevin Blackwood |ep 121.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW VP COMMENTS ON AEW'S SOON TO DEBUT NEW LOOK
AEW's Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan tweeted:
Pro Wrestling Insider
SOLO SIKOA TALKS MSG DEBUT, UPDATE ON WWE RETURN TO INDIA, TEDDY LONG SAYS VINCE MCMAHON SHOULD RETURN IF HE WANTS AND MORE
With Drew McIntyre missing next week's live events, there is no word when he will now be returning. A WWE source stated that while McIntyre probably could have wrestled, the company is erring on the side of caution so he's "beyond 100%" ready to go when they do clear him.
