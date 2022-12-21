SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Your personal favorite pro wrestling Christmas memories?. As a kid, getting tickets to the first-ever show I attended with my father and brother, which was 12/26/86 featuring Hulk Hogan vs. Kamala on top. I was 11 and while I wasn't supposed to know the tickets would be sticking out of the stocking that morning, my mother actually clued me in so that I knew it was coming and would be that much more excited. Little could my parents have known what that day would lead to for me personally. I've always tried to maintain the tradition of going to the Garden on 12/26 as often as I could, making sure I even walked the same path into and through the building that we did all those years ago - and I'll probably do the same this Monday.

1 DAY AGO