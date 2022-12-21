Read full article on original website
BEST OF BEAST - WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane and Steven Dickey. This week’s episode, number 15, is titled: Edge of Your Seat Action. We are shown that after last week’s episode, WOW World Champion, The Beat, was attacked outside the arena. Because of this, we will be getting a retrospective of some of her best matches.
SCOTT D'AMORE, IMPACT WRESTLING & MORE PAY TRIBUTE TO STEPHAN BONNAR
In the wake of UFC's announcement of the passing of Stephan Bonnar, a number of those who worked with him in the professional wrestling world paid tribute to the UFC Hall of Famer:
WHAT THIS COLUMN IS ALL ABOUT FOR THOSE WHO MISS THE POINT, BUILDING STARS, GIVING RELEASES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. How bad was that Swerve/Keith Lee segment with Rick Ross on Dynamite? Yikes!. No Top Dolla dive bad but not good. I think there are similarities between Ultimate Warrior and Goldberg. They both have big streaks, they...
BEING THE ELITE - CRIMSON CHRISTMAS RECAP
After Dynamite The Elite are starving and they give Brandon their orders for Wendy’s but nobody feels like going. Matt offers to pick up food. At the drive thru his stand in orders. BTE theme song. The stand ins do the typical travel montage for the Bucks. Outside Dynamite,...
AEW NEW YEAR'S SMASH DYNAMITE THIS WEDNESDAY
AEW will present the final Dynamite of 2022 this week with New Year's Smash from Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center on TBS this Wednesday, featuring:. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Match Six in Seven Match Series. *Jon Moxley &...
UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *UWN Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Danny Limelight. For more details, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com.
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
This Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS will feature the Best of 2022 from the company as well as the reveal of their Year End Awards. We are told there will be a few promos to tease directions for the future, but it will be a mostly retrospective episode with some matches that have never aired before on TV beyond their original PPV airing.
THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING PREVIEW
Scheduled for this weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling:. *BK Rhythm vs. Americana. *Keta Rush vs. Robbie Rockette. *Holidead vs. Kandi Krush. *Vickie Lynn McCoy and Penelope Pink vs. Foxxy Fierce and Tiki Chamorro. For more, visit www.WOWE.com.
WWE UNDER HHH, THE STATE OF AEW, THE PERFECTION DESCRIPTION OF VINCE RUSSO AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. First off, Merry Christmas to all who celebrate it and Happy Sunday to the rest of you!. Has anyone ever better described the hack that is Vince Russo better than Jim Cornette did in this video?. No,...
'PITCH BLACK' MATCH COMING TO WWE ROYAL RUMBLE
WWE announced a "Pitch Black" match is headed for the 2022 Royal Rumble event as part of a promotion for Mountain Dew, which has a new flavor with the same name:
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Tyler Breeze & Austin Creed experience The Callisto Protocol's horror for the holidays!. Superstars celebrate Shelton Benjamin's 20-year WWE anniversary. The Tribal Chief's Special Council: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas.
NJPW STRONG REPORT: ROSSER VERSUS KRATOS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Lince Dorado and Mascara Dorada join Ian and Alex. Lince says it has been a year. They say they are excited for their debut as a team in New Japan. Alex translates things wrong for Ian to understand and Lince reminds Alex that he speaks English.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Monday Night Raw, a taped episode on the USA Network:. *The "Absolute Best" of 2022.
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan Strong:. *New Japan Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser vs. JR Kratos. *Bobby Fish vs Kevin Blackwood. *Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada vs. C4.
12/23 RAMPAGE VIDEOS
EXCLUSIVE: $300,000 3-Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale Entrances | AEW Rampage, 12/23/22. Is There Championship Gold in the Future for Jarrett & Lethal? | AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, 12/23/22. Who Walked Away with the $300,000? | AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, 12/23/22.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *ROH Women's Champion Athena vs. Kiera Hogan. *Blake Christian vs. Dralistico. *Nyla Rose & Marina Sharif vs. Leva Bates & Charisma. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian. *The Bunny vs. Madison Rayne. *Julia Hart vs. Promise Braxton. *Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale...
DOMINIK & RHEA ATTEMPT TO INVADE THE REY MYSTERIO HOUSE FOR CHRISTMAS EVE
WWE released the following video of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley attempting to once again infiltrate the Mysterio household:
