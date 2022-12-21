Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?
Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
McKinney Chamber of Commerce, MCDC, MEDC relocate to south McKinney
Kaizen Development Partners shared this rendering as part of a groundbreaking ceremony for the District 121 office building. (Rendering courtesy Integrate Agency) The McKinney Community Development Corp., McKinney Economic Development Corp. and McKinney Chamber of Commerce relocated into a shared space at the end of November. The three McKinney business...
CandysDirt.com
This Midcentury Ranch-Style in Fort Worth Is Atomic Era-riffic
Fort Worth serving up looks. There are so many gems just over yonder. I think that’s how we think they all talk in Fort Worth. But doubtsies they really do. Anyway, this home is just amazing. Original and maybe one of the best I’ve ever seen as far as care and condition.
New coffee shop Collective Coffee to join Historic Downtown McKinney
Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop concept, is opening in Historic Downtown McKinney. (Courtesy Collective Coffee) Collective Coffee, a new coffee shop, is expected to open in Historic Downtown McKinney in early 2023. The coffee shop, to be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a new concept...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: A Midway Hollow Transitional with a $30,000 Closet
Some people want a traditional home. Others might like an ultra-modern space, but don’t want to fully commit. A good transitional home, like 4048 Dunhaven Rd., is “a nice way to ease into it and make it just a little bit more modern and up to date,” co-listing agent Blake Griffin says.
Art Wheel Studio in Roanoke focuses on European teaching methods
Anna Charaevski begins a painting in a group class. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Liliana Nedzelska, a Ukrainian native, earned a master’s degree in teaching fine arts from the Kyiv Cultural Institute. She said in 2004, she started teaching art from her home in Keller to her two sons and some of their friends because of the far-reaching benefits garnered from this activity.
Best of 2022: Camp Bow Wow, Not Your Mama’s Quilt Store and more business features from Plano
Camp Bow Wow was featured in the Plano edition of Community Impact in January. (Kaushiki Roy/Community Impact) The following is a roundup of all business features that appeared in the Plano edition of Community Impact in 2022. January. When April Prill made the jump from corporate America to owning a...
Holiday dining guide: 20 local restaurants to visit in DFW
Baja fish tacos ($14) include beer-battered or grilled fish, cabbage, tomato, Baja sauce, avocado, corn tortillas, white rice and black beans. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) In need of a break from cooking and hosting this holiday season? From Tex-Mex to Italian to salads to bakeries, there is something for everyone...
Best of 2022: Hot Crab, Sueño Modern Mex-Tex and more dining features from Richardson
Hot Crab's Combo D ($26.99) includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of shrimp and a half-pound of sausage. A lobster tail can be added for an extra $16.99. All combo meals are served with corn, egg and two potatoes. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of dining...
The Tutoring Center brings one-on-one academic assistance to Colleyville
The Tutoring Center assists students with math, reading and writing. (Courtesy Pexels) The Tutoring Center opened in December in Colleyville at 4709 Colleyville Blvd., Ste. 610, according to a company representative. The center offers one-on-one instruction to help students, according to its website. The Tutoring Center has more than 120 locations across the U.S. and uses an education method called The Rotational Approach, which helps students with math, reading and writing, its websites stated. 817-398-4000. www.tutoringcenter.com/center/colleyvilletx.
Shake Shack Planned for Grand Prairie
Burgers, hot dogs, and frozen custard are options at this quick-service restaurant.
Flower Mound Town Council approves funding for Peters Colony Memorial Park
Flower Mound Town Council approved design funding during its Dec. 19 meeting. (Courtesy city of Flower Mound) Flower Mound Town Council approved funding for the Peters Colony Memorial Park during its Dec. 19 meeting. The council approved a second amendment to the professional services agreement with Mesae Design Associates Inc....
Richardson Police Department opening as temporary warming center
The Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In anticipation of temperatures dropping into the low teens over the next several days, the Richardson Police Department has designated its lobby as a warming center for residents who lose power, the city announced on Dec. 22. The facility, which is located at 200 N. Greenville Ave, will be open 24 hours daily until it is no longer needed. For updates on the city’s inclement weather procedures, visit www.cor.net/winterweather.
Founded on decades of industry experience, CraftWay Kitchen offers elevated American cuisine in Plano
Super Food Salad with Ahi Tuna ($18) has organic greens, pickled beets, cucumbers and marinated tomatoes with a citrus vinaigrette. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Mike Hutchinson said when he and co-owner Troy Cooper opened CraftWay Kitchen in Plano, they brought decades of industry experience to the table. They originally met years ago when they both worked for Rockfish Seafood Grill.
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
Mighty Chick Pocha brings Korean comfort food to Plano
Mighty Chick Pocha serves a variety of Korean comfort food and drinks. (Courtesy Mighty Chick Pocha) Mighty Chick Pocha reopened with a new concept on Dec. 5 in Plano, according to owner Jenny Ko. The Korean-style restaurant, located at 8900 Ohio Drive, Ste. A, sought to incorporate more modern Korean dishes into its chicken-based menu.
Dallas Observer
First Look: The Nest Craft, A New Brunch and Dinner Spot in North Dallas
The Nest Café, a breakfast/brunch spot in Frisco, opened a spinoff in November called The Nest Craft, on Alpha Road across from the Galleria Mall in North Dallas. It still provides your breakfast fix including waffles, omelets, Benedicts, acai bowls and the ever-popular avocado toast, but adds a dinner service (one night a week) as well as a full bar with several craft cocktails. It takes a lot to get us to drive anywhere near The Galleria during the holiday shopping season, but croffles and the chance to give pickle beer a try were just enough to push us into action.
Lakewood boutique The Little Things specializes in modern fashions for children
Kyte Baby sleepwear ranges from $30-$60 at The Little Things in Lakewood. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) After Lakewood resident Amanda Fink’s first child was born, she said she struggled to find local shops that sold children’s clothing in the styles she wanted for her son. “We could not find...
fwtx.com
The City of Mansfield Now Has Its First Ever Oyster Bar
A new 18-unit fast and casual oyster bar concept is set to open its doors just before the New Year touches down, in Mansfield located at 1826 Cannon Drive. But this new national chain, called the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, has an interesting story in the form of who its owners are.
Best of 2022: Big Boy's Bike Repair, YAM Yoga and more business features from Lake Highlands and Lakewood
Hayden Harrison said he cleans off the right amount rust to allow for bicycles to look old, but ride like they are new. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of business features that appeared in the Lake Highlands-Lakewood edition of Community Impact in 2022. Nestled in the old Lakewood...
