ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Name Nearly Fired By Triple H
A report has emerged suggesting that WWE threatened to fire a Hall of Famer if they took an independent booking. D-Von Dudley was all set to be in Bully Ray’s corner at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s Tribute To the Extreme show on December 17. Although D-Von had been advertised...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Talks MJF Winning AEW World Title, What He Respects About William Regal
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” gave his thoughts on the new AEW World Champion MJF and William Regal. Here are the highlights:. “The road does not rise up to meet any man. If you want something in this business, you go grab it. Snatch it. If you gotta hit somebody in the back of the head beforehand, good. If you gotta throw somebody through a plate glass window beforehand, good. We’re in the fighting business.”
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop
Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
bodyslam.net
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Turned Down Retirement Match With Former WWE Star
Goldberg made a name for himself during the Monday Night Wars and WWE found an answer for Goldberg’s massive success when they started featuring a parody character named Gillberg. Duane Gill portrayed Goldberg a number of times on WWE programming, and during an appearance on the Cheap Heat Productions...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Suggested New Finishing Move For Bloodline Member
Over the years fans have seen some interesting moves inside the squared circle and Umaga used to use the Samoan Spike to punish his opponents. Recently Solo Sikoa paid tribute to Umaga when he used the Samoan Spike on Raw and it sounds like we’ll be seeing more of the move in the future.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Reveals How Much Time He Has Left In His Current WWE Contract
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and has worked hard to get to where he is right now. Having been a part of WWE for 8 years now, Kevin Owens has developed a huge sense of loyalty towards the company. As such, Owens thinks it’s a no-brainer he will re-sign with WWE again.
wrestletalk.com
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Shares Throwback Pic With Current NJPW Champion
A WWE star has shared a throwback on Instagram of themselves and a current NJPW star and noted they’re #bestfriends!. While it may not be the most shocking pairing, perhaps we’ll look back on this particular throwback snap differently in a few weeks?. Damage CTRL star and one...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Show 12/23/2022
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for full coverage of the taped broadcast. Below are full spoilers for tonight’s SmackDown:. * Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the...
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Calls Retired WWE Star An “Unsung Hero”
People often joke that in wrestling no one ever really stays retired and recently Jamie Noble laced up his boots and returned to the ring during the WWE live event in Charleston, WV. Noble last wrestled over seven years ago and he officially retired thirteen years ago. Since then he’s been working backstage as a producer for WWE.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Unveils New KOPW Title Belt
NJPW announced that the King of Pro Wrestling trophy has been replaced with a new championship belt. Shingo Takagi won the KOPW 2022 trophy. The promotion sent out the following:. “First established in 2020 by Kazuchika Okada, the KOPW title has seen its holders defend their status through the year...
tjrwrestling.net
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery AEW Dynamite Attacker Revealed
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland attempted to solve their issues with mediation on AEW Dynamite but instead, Lee was the victim of Strickland’s new group. Swerve In Our Glory apparently fell to pieces during their Full Gear match with The Acclaimed as Keith Lee walked out on his partner after Swerve Strickland got physical with him. They reunited briefly at ROH Final Battle but this time it was Strickland that walked out on his partner with Keith Lee still able to overcome Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
