MilitaryTimes
Biden OKs defense bill despite military COVID vaccine repeal
President Joe Biden signed the annual defense authorization bill into law Friday despite administration concerns over its repeal of the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying the legislation includes “critical authorities to support our country’s national defense.”. The measure includes $817 billion in spending for the Department of...
MilitaryTimes
Congress finalizes full year budget for VA, Department of Defense
Congress on Friday finalized plans for a $1.7 trillion spending plan for government operations in fiscal 2023, staving off the possibility of a government shutdown on Christmas Eve and providing full-year funding for the military, the Department of Veterans Affairs and other federal agencies. The legislation provides $817 billion in...
Trump's legal team better be able to get him to plead insanity at trial, a Harvard law professor says
"If this is the 'defense' at Trump's forthcoming trial, I don't envy the lawyers who agree to represent him," tweeted law professor Laurence Tribe.
MilitaryTimes
DC Guard almost deployed to Capitol on Jan. 6 without permission
The commander of the Washington, D.C. National Guard considered sending troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, without permission from Defense Department leaders because of the rapidly escalating violence there. Ultimately, he opted against it because of conflicting messages from military leaders, according to a report released by congressional investigators on Thursday.
MilitaryTimes
Marine brigs must address guard shortage, government watchdog says
Marine brigs are understaffed, creating security risks for guards and prisoners alike, a government watchdog report warned Monday. The Marine Corps is the only branch whose brig security officers work 24-hour shifts, according to the Government Accountability Office report. Corps officials told GAO auditors that the long shifts pose “a safety risk for commanders, the corrections staff, the general public, and the incarcerated person population.”
MilitaryTimes
Pentagon awards Tricare contracts worth $136 billion, to start in 2024
Defense officials announced Thursday they’ve awarded the next round of Tricare contracts to Humana Government Business of Louisville, Kentucky, and TriWest Healthcare Alliance of Phoenix, Arizona. The new contracts hold the promise of greater provider network flexibility, improved choices and other benefits for Tricare beneficiaries, according to defense officials.
MilitaryTimes
2 Sikhs can now enter Marine boot camp with turbans and beards
Two Sikh men who have been fighting grooming restrictions that they say violate their religious beliefs can finally ship off to boot camp, a panel of appeals judges decided Friday. Judges J. Michelle Childs, Patricia Millett and Neomi Rao of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia...
MilitaryTimes
Congress mandates more oversight on Pentagon plans for defending Guam
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers will require the defense secretary to create a federally funded research and development center that can independently assess the Pentagon’s plans to build an integrated air-and-missile defense architecture to defend Guam, according to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. And Congress is also...
MilitaryTimes
Pentagon lacks big picture for fighter jet procurement, watchdog says
A federal watchdog wants to make sure the U.S. military is getting the best bang for its buck when buying new aircraft. The Pentagon plans to spend about $100 billion in the next five years to modernize its tactical aviation fleets — that is, fighter jets, attack planes and electronic warfare platforms. But the military should look at those plans holistically to avoid wasting money and duplicating effort, the Government Accountability Office argued in a report published Tuesday.
