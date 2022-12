Watch the School of Distance Education Christmas video here. As a Seventh-day Adventist university, we celebrate the birth and life of Immanuel, Christ with us, in this Christmas season. We pray you and your family experience joy and peace as you reflect on this greatest gift of all. May your hope and courage be renewed as you engage in acts of kindness and care, that reflect God’s love wherever you are.

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO