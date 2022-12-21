Pleasantville man charged with guns and drugs

A Pleasantville man is jailed on drug and gun charges after an investigation led to four guns, more than five pounds of marijuana and 21 grams of cocaine.

Kevin Nixon’s 1993 Pontiac Bonneville was searched Sunday, after a warrant was issued, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Inside, there were five glass mason jars with about 1.6 pounds of suspected crack cocaine, along with a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber handgun and 40 rounds of hollow-point ammunition, according to the charges.

The next day, police got a warrant to search Nixon’s home in the first block of Loraine Avenue, where he was arrested.

They also seized more mason jars filled with drugs, including 46 that allegedly had more than five pounds of suspected marijuana.

Another mason jar had two bags of suspected cocaine weighing about 21.1 grams.

There was a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, a Citadel 12-gauge shotgun and an American Tactical .22-caliber “Firefly” pistol, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

There were also allegedly 100 THC vape cartridges, and packaging materials for drugs.

This was a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics, and Intelligence units, along with the Mid-Atlantic Hight-Intensity Drug-Trafficking Areas Task Force with help from the Atlantic County SWAT Team.