FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RichmondTed RiversRichmond, VA
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenRichmond, VA
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus stationHot NewsRichmond, VA
Northern Neck ferries docked, Richmond International Airport cancellations nearing a dozenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Related
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Richmond
Richmond might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Richmond.
In-State Linebacker Hayden Rollison Commits to Virginia
Richmond linebacker and tight end Hayden Rollison committed to UVA as a preferred walk-on
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
It's freezing in Richmond. Here's how to get help.
People looking for warm shelter during frigid weekend temperatures have several options in the City of Richmond.
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wvtf.org
What the future holds for Richmond's former Confederate monuments
Richmond removed the last of its Confederate monuments earlier this year. Heading into 2023, here’s a look at what the future holds for all of the city’s statues now that they’ve come down. The first monument to come down was pulled down by protestors. Now it’s displayed...
travelnowsmart.com
Campgrounds Near Richmond VA |Amazing Spots You Must Visit 2023
There are incredible places to go that are close to Richmond, Virginia, including campgrounds. Ten Extraordinary Places to Camp Within Driving Distance of Richmond, Virginia:. One of the best ways to discover all the wonders the region offers is to go camping close to Richmond, Virginia. There are many wonderful places to visit while you are in the area, ranging from the historic sites of the Virginia State Capitol and Shenandoah National Park to the beauty of the Virginia Aquarium and the lush foliage of First Landing State Park. When you are in the area, you should make time to check out as many of these places as possible.
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
Mother 'overwhelmed with joy' after repair shop gives her a free car
Christmas arrived early for a Richmond-area mother of three. Anshanae Richardson arrived at Certified Auto Repair in Henrico County on Friday and was surprised to learn she won a free car.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia-sourced Christmas trees fill emergency demand for Short Pump farmer’s market
Retailers wishing to sell Christmas trees generally place their tree orders a year in advance. For Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market in Henrico County, he placed his annual order for 5,000-plus trees with a Canadian supplier of trees. In October, the supplier notified Leonard that they could not fulfill the order.
WJLA
After Fairfax case, new Va. bill aims to ensure schools are notified of employee arrests
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Virginia, a new bill aims to ensure school systems are properly notified in the event of a school employee's arrest. The proposed legislation, introduced this week by State Senator Scott Surovell, is in direct response to a recent case involving a school counselor in Fairfax County.
Police: Person killed running across Chesterfield road
Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1, near Dundas Road, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022.
Virginia trooper hurt when patrol vehicle hit on Richmond’s Downtown Expressway, police say
A Virginia state trooper suffered minor injuries Friday after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind in Richmond while he was inside, police said.
Lee Circle fencing was supposed to be removed this fall. What happened?
What was formerly known as the Lee Circle on Richmond's Monument Avenue was supposed to reopen this past fall, but the space will continue to be closed off to the public until at least springtime.
Richmond officer resigned three days before sentencing for assault on Chesterfield deputy
The former Richmond police officer sentenced this week for assaulting another law enforcement officer will face no jail time, if he adheres to the conditions of the suspended sentences handed down by a Chesterfield General District Court judge.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
Downed power lines, road closures across Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
Crews are currently on the scene across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities in response to power outages, crashes and downed power lines.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0