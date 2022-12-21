FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Effected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes
The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
Emerging 100 of Atlanta Welcomes 27 New Members
The Emerging 100 of Atlanta (E100 Atlanta), the young professional auxiliary of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., is proud to announce the induction of 27 new members into the organization. The Emerging 100 of Atlanta, founded in 2010, is comprised of high-achieving Black men who represent an array...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Atlanta
Atlanta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta rapper Offset holds inaugural toy giveaway ahead of Christmas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Offset did not let the cold stop him from providing gifts to children in need Friday. The Migos rapper held the inaugural Offset Toy Giveaway. "I just wanted to give back to my community. Thanks to all the kids for always supporting me and...
Pipe bursts at busy Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — Crews are working to clean up a water leak from a gate inside the world's busiest airport on Christmas morning. What appears to be a pipe burst at a gate in Terminal E forced airport officials to close that area. An 11Alive viewer sent photos and video showing water pouring from the ceiling and told us it happened at Delta Air Lines gate E34.
Dec. 21 Is Officially 21 Savage Day In Georgia
'Her Loss' rapper 21 Savage has an official day dedicated to him in his home state of Atlanta and was presented with a proclamation by Georgia State Rep. Billy Mitchell.
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas
Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
The legend of the Northside Tavern lives on through film
Everyone loves to go somewhere everybody knows your name. And no, I’m not talking about “Cheers.” I’m talking about Northside Tavern. What started out as a small grocery store in the 1940s has become a staple of the Atlanta music scene. From Frank Edwards, to Beverly “Guitar” Watkins, to Cora Mae Bryant, the legends of […] The post The legend of the Northside Tavern lives on through film appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Work begins on 576-unit BRYKS Upper Westside
Workers recently broke ground on BRYKS Upper Westside, a 576-unit mixed-use community in Atlanta’s Bolton neighborhood. The project is a joint venture between real estate development and investment firms Golub & Company and AB Capital LLC, as well as Atlanta entrepreneur Thierry François and a MetLife Investment Management-advised client. The first phase is expected to open in the third quarter of 2024.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Why NAR named Atlanta the No. 1 market to watch in 2023
The National Association of REALTORS® named Atlanta the No. 1 market to watch in 2023, with particular emphasis on economic factors and the city’s increasingly significant exposure to the information industry. Atlanta was the only market in the survey of 179 U.S. metros to meet all 10 of...
The Best Beer Places To Impress Out-Of-Towners
If you're looking for a place to show off our spirited A-town culture paired with a good beer, these are your spots. When considering Atlanta’s hold on the film and other industries—yes, the riveting Madea franchise counts—our city is killing it. So we’re not surprised when the out-of-towners continue to flow in, but who is gonna tell beer aficionados where they can go to get their sip on while getting a genuine feel for the city? Us, of course. Just let them know that they won’t run into Andre 3000, so stop looking. Big Boi, let alone Ms. Jackson, doesn’t even know where the hell Andre is.
orlandoadvocate.com
COMMENTARY: Willie Lynch Media
I began my media career at 17 years old when I was hired by WSB-TV, Atlanta’s largest and most famous television station. The year was 1968. At that time, I didn’t know I would have a long media career, I just wanted a job. After graduating from high school, my mother told me, “You have two weeks to celebrate, after that, you have to give me $15 a week to stay here.”
Major flooding impacting popular metro Atlanta destinations, residences after pipes burst
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta's infrastructure are coming apart as the blast of arctic weather continues across the state, with residents and businesses alike are feeling the harsh impacts of the sub-freezing temperatures just one day before Christmas. Burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences...
secretatlanta.co
Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year
If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
UNCF 39th Annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raised $2.1M in Scholarship Support
It was a night to remember the generosity and goodwill support of attendees and sponsors of UNCF’s 39th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball. “This year’s event was historic. It was record-breaking for UNCF Mayor’s Masked Balls generating the largest amount ever raised for this event. We far exceeded expectations by raising $2.1 million in scholarship support thanks to our awesome donors who love HBCUs,” said Justine Boyd, assistant vice president, Atlanta Region, UNCF. “I am enormously grateful for the outpouring of support for this legacy event, which brought together guests from around the nation. The excitement and enthusiastic support were simply amazing.”
Career burglar arrested in connection to 8 metro Atlanta burglaries
ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a 59-year-old man who was connected to eight different burglaries across the metro area on Dec. 5, 2022. Video showed an Atlanta police officer arresting Leslie Cook, who was recognized as the likely culprit in eight metro Atlanta burglaries over the last few months.
Who Could Be the Next Commit for Georgia?
It has been a busy past couple of days for the Bulldogs recruiting-wise. They wrapped up early national signing day with 25 players signing their letter of intent. The day after, the Bulldogs reeled in both Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Two wide receivers that will be ...
Atlanta Hawks team up with organizations to provide holiday experience to underserved youth
The Atlanta Hawks partnered with nonprofit organization Santa for a Day and housing authority Atlanta Housing to provide a holiday experience for underserved youth. Volunteers at the event — which took place at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center and Aquatic Center — gave out toys to 60 children, ages 5-12, who are currently […] The post Atlanta Hawks team up with organizations to provide holiday experience to underserved youth appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
wrbl.com
Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HipHopDX.com
Future's Charity Foundation Treats 1,000 Families To Christmas Shopping Spree
Future has alleviated the stresses of the holiday season for a large number of Georgia residents through his Freewishes Foundation. The Atlanta rap legend gave back to the community over the weekend by treating 1,000 Georgia families to an all-out shopping spree at Target as part of the organization’s I AM A DREAMER Holiday Pop-Up.
