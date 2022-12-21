ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the last decade, first-time homebuyers represented at least 40% of the home-buying population

By Rentlodex
 4 days ago

Purchase rates of first homes have remained fairly steady since 2021. First-time homebuyers have made up a sizable proportion of the overall home-buying population for the last 10 years, hovering just over 40%, according to the Census Bureau's American Housing Survey. That percentage jumped slightly between 2019 and 2021 to a 10-year high. While the pandemic did push up prices, new homebuyers jumped into the market at increasing rates .

That said, people are waiting longer to buy their first home. Forty years ago, the median age of a first-time buyer was 29; today, it's 33.

