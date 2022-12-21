Read full article on original website
Riverside Festival of Lights continues annual tradition
After 30 years, a spectacular holiday tradition is still going strong.The Festival of Lights in Riverside includes activities on the pedestrian mall, a virtual winter wonderland, and vendors selling holiday-themed items.But the main attraction is still the lights: More than 5 million of them lighting up downtown.The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Annual Festival of Lights, located at 3649 Mission Inn Ave., runs through January 6, 2023.
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
Mister Car Wash to be built on site of former Hesperia bar that was destroyed in 2015 Fire
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Mister Car Wash received the ‘green light’ to proceed with the construction of a new car wash on Main Street, providing even more options, but this time at a spot that was home to a former bar that burned to the ground in 2015.
Residents re-enter burning home in Buena Park to search for cat; 3 hospitalized
Three people were hospitalized Monday after re-entering a burning home in Buena Park to search for their cat, fire officials said. The fire was reported just after 9:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of Beethoven Drive. All six occupants had safely evacuated the home, which was well-involved in fire, but some of them re-entered to […]
15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA
Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
Group of women steal safe from Orange County family-owned store
ORANGE, Calif. – Authorities are seeking a group of women who stole a safe from a supermarket in the city of Orange. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Produce World, in the City of Orange, just outside Santa Ana, southeast of Los Angeles, according to police.
Beloved Corner Market Owner’s Death Turns New Chapter for Santa Ana Neighborhood
There seem to be fewer and fewer corner stores like the one by El Salvador Park in Santa Ana, where cash wasn’t currency as much as conversation – where families would come for groceries and leave with life advice, or items they otherwise couldn’t afford. It’s why...
Three dead and mutilated coyotes found in Yucca Valley
Photographs showing three dead and mutilated coyotes near the Yucca Valley golf course that have startled the Morongo Basin are currently being investigated by town authorities. The photos, which show three dead coyotes laid in the open desert with their tails removed, have circulated on social media and have caused alarm amongst residents, animal lovers, and environmentalists.
Authorities confirm body found is missing Orange County woman
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Orange County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman found in San Juan Capistrano Monday was that of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week. Coroner’s officials confirmed that the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who was last...
Palm Springs woman with Alzheimer’s found 200 miles away from home after running out of gas
An 84-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s is safe and reunited with family after she went missing in Palm Springs and was found in Santa Barbara County. Around 12:40 a.m. on Christmas Eve, California Highway Patrol officers located a vehicle on the side of the 101 Freeway near Buellton, about 240 miles away from Palm Springs.
Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
Dog, motorcycle found in stolen U-Haul after pursuit in Riverside County
A dog and a motorcycle were found inside a stolen U-Haul when a pursuit with authorities came to an end in Riverside County Monday night. Deputies responded to the area of San Jacinto Avenue and 7th Street in San Jacinto to assist Hemet police who were in pursuit of the U-Haul, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department […]
Man recovering after dog attack in Joshua Tree
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say two German Shepherd dogs were placed in quarantine after a man was attacked in Joshua Tree. Investigators reported the incident happened on Saturday after 12:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of Center Street. A concerned citizen reportedly called 9-1-1 to report that two large dogs were aggressively running toward The post Man recovering after dog attack in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
Pedestrian killed in Riverside crash
A 34-year-old man was struck and killed in a crash in Riverside on Christmas Day, police said. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler and Hole avenues. Responding officers from the Riverside Police Department found the victim with “multiple serious injuries.” He was taken to a hospital where he died. A […]
Woman Suspected of Gunning Down Perris Man During Confrontation
A Perris woman was in custody Tuesday for allegedly gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Monday night on suspicion of murder. Foster was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Norco store owner who went viral for shooting at would-be robbers has died
NORCO, Calif. - Craig Cope, the Norco store owner who went viral after surveillance video showed him shooting at a group of would-be robbers over the summer, has died the family confirmed to FOX 11's Gina Silva Tuesday. Cope, 80, was a well-respected member of the Norco community. He owned...
Caught on video: Group of 5 women pull off heist at Orange County grocery store
Police in Orange are searching for a group of women who pulled off a wild heist captured on video at a grocery store.
Woman is rescued after falling about 200 feet down a mountain in Lytle Creek
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Aviation Unit rescued a woman who fell about 200 feet down a mountain in Lytle Creek on Dec. 24, the Sheriff's Department said. Ruth Woroniecki, a 40-year-old Colorado resident, was camping in the Lytle Creek area with her family before leaving the campground to summit Cucamonga Peak at about 5 a.m.
