Thousand Palms, CA

CBS LA

Riverside Festival of Lights continues annual tradition

After 30 years, a spectacular holiday tradition is still going strong.The Festival of Lights in Riverside includes activities on the pedestrian mall, a virtual winter wonderland, and vendors selling holiday-themed items.But the main attraction is still the lights: More than 5 million of them lighting up downtown.The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Annual Festival of Lights, located at 3649 Mission Inn Ave., runs through January 6, 2023.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA

Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
REDLANDS, CA
z1077fm.com

Three dead and mutilated coyotes found in Yucca Valley

Photographs showing three dead and mutilated coyotes near the Yucca Valley golf course that have startled the Morongo Basin are currently being investigated by town authorities. The photos, which show three dead coyotes laid in the open desert with their tails removed, have circulated on social media and have caused alarm amongst residents, animal lovers, and environmentalists.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities confirm body found is missing Orange County woman

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. – Orange County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Tuesday that the body of a woman found in San Juan Capistrano Monday was that of a 94-year-old woman who went missing last week. Coroner’s officials confirmed that the deceased person is Shirley “Jean” Airth, who was last...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
foxla.com

Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
MURRIETA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man recovering after dog attack in Joshua Tree

San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say two German Shepherd dogs were placed in quarantine after a man was attacked in Joshua Tree. Investigators reported the incident happened on Saturday after 12:00 p.m. in the 6000 block of Center Street. A concerned citizen reportedly called 9-1-1 to report that two large dogs were aggressively running toward The post Man recovering after dog attack in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian killed in Riverside crash

A 34-year-old man was struck and killed in a crash in Riverside on Christmas Day, police said. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Tyler and Hole avenues. Responding officers from the Riverside Police Department found the victim with “multiple serious injuries.” He was taken to a hospital where he died. A […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Suspected of Gunning Down Perris Man During Confrontation

A Perris woman was in custody Tuesday for allegedly gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Monday night on suspicion of murder. Foster was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
PERRIS, CA

