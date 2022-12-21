ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Toho Water's tips to keep pipes from freezing; next week's line flushing locations

Pipes -- along with pets and plants -- should be on the minds of residents this weekend, as uncommonly-cold air will send overnight temperatures the next two nights to, or below, the 32-degree freezing mark in Osceola County. Toho Water Authority is reminding customers that, when temperatures dip that low,...
UCF, UF among Kowboys’ D-I signee destinations

In the end, John Walker says UCF felt most like home and that was deciding factor. Despite a full-court press that the University of Florida put on in the final month in an attempt to “flip” him, Walker kept his commitment and inked scholarship papers with Gus Malzahn and the Knights during National Signing Day on Wednesday.
