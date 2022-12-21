Read full article on original website
‘22 real estate trends: Osceola on the uptick for luxury second homes, competitive rentals
Pacaso, a real estate platform specializing in second-home transactions, has Osceola County rated as the No. 2 market with the biggest year-over-year increase in share of luxury second-home rate locks for 2022. To determine the top U.S. markets, Pacaso analyzed second home mortgage rate lock data, an indicator of second...
Toho Water's tips to keep pipes from freezing; next week's line flushing locations
Pipes -- along with pets and plants -- should be on the minds of residents this weekend, as uncommonly-cold air will send overnight temperatures the next two nights to, or below, the 32-degree freezing mark in Osceola County. Toho Water Authority is reminding customers that, when temperatures dip that low,...
UCF, UF among Kowboys’ D-I signee destinations
In the end, John Walker says UCF felt most like home and that was deciding factor. Despite a full-court press that the University of Florida put on in the final month in an attempt to “flip” him, Walker kept his commitment and inked scholarship papers with Gus Malzahn and the Knights during National Signing Day on Wednesday.
