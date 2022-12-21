Read full article on original website
Barry Torgove
Beloved husband of Diane Zucker Torgove. Dear step-father of Scott (Sheri Mead) Sandler and the late Billy Sandler. Beloved brother of the late Lois Schrier (Edward) Richman. Dear brother-in-law of Les (Marilyn) Zucker. Dear uncle, cousin and friend. A celebration of Barry’s life will be held at a future date....
Jeffrey Lynn Titchen
Beloved husband of Jo Anne Titchen; Dear father and father-in-law of Christopher Anders and Michael (Bobbi) Kennedy; Dear brother and brother-in-law of Jay (Janet) Titchen and Helene (Mark) Hall. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Jeffrey was a Vietnam Era Veteran who served in South Korea. Graveside Service Wednesday,...
Natalie S. Holland
Natalie S. Holland, 93, formerly of St Louis, died December 22, 2022 in Overland Park, KS. Natalie was born October 24, 1929 to the late Henrietta (Schultz) and S. Arthur Brown, in Waterloo, IA. Her father died when she was 4, so she and her brother Jim grew up in St Louis and Bowling Green, MO. She told stories of riding to her one-room school on a donkey. She moved to St Louis for college at Washington University and she later met and married Herb (Red) Holland of Sioux City. Natalie and Red were married 47 years until his passing in 2000 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Throughout her life Natalie could fix or build anything, volunteered for community organizations, including a food pantry, played bridge and golf, created beautiful stained glass pieces and helped wherever she was needed. She even once caught a 7 ft. sailfish! She was an inspiring mother and grandmother and aunt, and a true and loyal friend and cousin.
