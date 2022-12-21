Natalie S. Holland, 93, formerly of St Louis, died December 22, 2022 in Overland Park, KS. Natalie was born October 24, 1929 to the late Henrietta (Schultz) and S. Arthur Brown, in Waterloo, IA. Her father died when she was 4, so she and her brother Jim grew up in St Louis and Bowling Green, MO. She told stories of riding to her one-room school on a donkey. She moved to St Louis for college at Washington University and she later met and married Herb (Red) Holland of Sioux City. Natalie and Red were married 47 years until his passing in 2000 from complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Throughout her life Natalie could fix or build anything, volunteered for community organizations, including a food pantry, played bridge and golf, created beautiful stained glass pieces and helped wherever she was needed. She even once caught a 7 ft. sailfish! She was an inspiring mother and grandmother and aunt, and a true and loyal friend and cousin.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO