Saint Cloud, FL

WESH

Last-minute Christmas shopping underway in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Shoppers in downtown St. Cloud spent the day looking for the perfect gifts for their loved ones. Whether they were shopping for their significant other or a grandparent, shoppers came out in strides. "We definitely have seen in the last day, probably in the last...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WESH

Cold weather shelter opening in Osceola County

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — First United Methodist Church in St. Cloud will be opening its doors this weekend, not just for Christmas services, but also as a shelter, as temperatures drop low enough to trigger the county’s cold weather shelter program. “What that means essentially is that the...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Ujwal Sharma

Florida - a popular destination for travelers

Florida is a state located in the southeastern United States that is known for its beautiful beaches, warm climate, and vibrant culture. In this article, we will explore some of the things that make Florida special and why it is such a popular destination for travelers.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Let the big chill start

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
golfcoastmagazine.com

Mission Inn Resort & Club Sold

Flowood, Mississippi-based MMI Hospitality Group acquired the Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida property for an undisclosed price. Micajah Sturdivant, the president of MMI Hospitality Group, says his group plans an initial round of $10 million worth of investment in its new property. Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. sold for an...
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

New 266-unit apartment complex proposed in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A city in Lake County is looking to attract more young adults to the area, and while buying real estate in the area for people in their 20s isn’t currently impossible, it takes a hefty down payment. That’s why developers in Mount Dora —...
MOUNT DORA, FL
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
MIAMI, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

“Chapek Screwed Up” But DeSantis Won’t Back Down on Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Time is ticking for Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). For years, this district has essentially allowed Disney World to function as its own county government. The arrangement has let Disney World have a huge amount of power and control over the land on which it operates in Orlando. But following Disney’s negative comments about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”) the Florida legislature passed a law that will strip Disney of those powers and dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. With 2023 rapidly approaching, what’s the latest update on the dissolution, and will Disney be able to “save” its district in some way? Here’s what we know.
FLORIDA STATE

