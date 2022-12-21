Read full article on original website
WESH
Last-minute Christmas shopping underway in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Shoppers in downtown St. Cloud spent the day looking for the perfect gifts for their loved ones. Whether they were shopping for their significant other or a grandparent, shoppers came out in strides. "We definitely have seen in the last day, probably in the last...
WESH
Cold weather shelter opening in Osceola County
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — First United Methodist Church in St. Cloud will be opening its doors this weekend, not just for Christmas services, but also as a shelter, as temperatures drop low enough to trigger the county’s cold weather shelter program. “What that means essentially is that the...
fox35orlando.com
St Cloud's real life 'Santa' drops Christmas gifts in secret places
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - St Cloud's very own Santa Claus plans to do another gift drop tonight! While he says, he got the idea from someone else who did it in the past, he plans to continue the tradition!. "It took about 5 ½ hours to lay 7 gifts out...
Florida - a popular destination for travelers
Florida is a state located in the southeastern United States that is known for its beautiful beaches, warm climate, and vibrant culture. In this article, we will explore some of the things that make Florida special and why it is such a popular destination for travelers.
Mysuncoast.com
Let the big chill start
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
Popular discount retail store chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount store chain Big Lots opened its newest Florida store location in Live Oak.
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: Here's when the winter storm will bring freezing temperatures to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A major "once in a generation" winter storm that is slamming the U.S. with bitterly cold temperatures is expected to bring Central Florida the chilliest Christmas in more than thirty years. Freeze warnings and watches have been issued across most of the state as temperatures are forecast...
fox35orlando.com
Snow fell in Florida earlier this year: Will it happen during the cold Christmas weekend?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Freezing temperatures are forecasted for this holiday weekend in Florida, bringing what could possibly be the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years! With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s in most areas, could we see a ‘White Christmas’ in the Sunshine State?
golfcoastmagazine.com
Mission Inn Resort & Club Sold
Flowood, Mississippi-based MMI Hospitality Group acquired the Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida property for an undisclosed price. Micajah Sturdivant, the president of MMI Hospitality Group, says his group plans an initial round of $10 million worth of investment in its new property. Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. sold for an...
Chef-Owned Casual Dining to Open in Central Florida
The menu for the restaurant takes its inspiration from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, known for his appearance on Bravo TV's “Top Chef,” "Top Chef: All Stars" and "Life After Top Chef."
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Bay News 9
New 266-unit apartment complex proposed in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A city in Lake County is looking to attract more young adults to the area, and while buying real estate in the area for people in their 20s isn’t currently impossible, it takes a hefty down payment. That’s why developers in Mount Dora —...
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
fox35orlando.com
Potential 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel plans in and out of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous blizzard moving across the U.S. could become a "bomb cyclone" with damaging winds that is also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. The winter storm is expected to spawn a widespread flash freeze...
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
disneyfoodblog.com
“Chapek Screwed Up” But DeSantis Won’t Back Down on Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Time is ticking for Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). For years, this district has essentially allowed Disney World to function as its own county government. The arrangement has let Disney World have a huge amount of power and control over the land on which it operates in Orlando. But following Disney’s negative comments about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”) the Florida legislature passed a law that will strip Disney of those powers and dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. With 2023 rapidly approaching, what’s the latest update on the dissolution, and will Disney be able to “save” its district in some way? Here’s what we know.
Florida Nutrition Program for low-income people: Contact to get over $8,500 for family meals
It's an opportunity for those who are at nutritional risk. Hundreds to thousands of people in Florida receive food assistance. However, not all of them are aware of the importance of eating nutritious foods. This is probably because they buy anything that's available to them due to a tight budget.
fox35orlando.com
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
