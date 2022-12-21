George Edward “Ed” Weyant, 94, of Dawsonville passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at his residence following a brief period of declining health. Born August 9, 1928 to the late George and Jessie Weyant, Ed had been a resident of Dawsonville for the past 15 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Dawsonville and was very proud to have been raised in Sproul, Pennsylvania and known as a “Sproul Boy”. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served following WWII. Following his military service, he returned home where he met the love of his life in 1948. He and Evelyn were married in 1950 and he spent his entire working career in the refractories industry. Ed was also a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association and enjoyed travelling on his motorcycle all the way into his 80s. A loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, Herman, William, John, and Harry Weyant.

