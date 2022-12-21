ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailybruin.com

UCLA football recruiting class jumps to No. 5 in Pac-12 after National Signing Day

In the days leading up to National Signing Day, the most exciting day of the college football recruiting season was set to be an underwhelming one for the Bruins. Entering the week, UCLA football’s 2023 recruiting class ranked just No. 50 in the country and in the bottom half of the Pac-12, according to 247Sports’ composite team recruiting rankings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailybruin.com

UCLA gymnastics’ Emily Lee, Chloe Lashbrooke return to Pauley Pavilion

Emily Lee watched from the sidelines as the drama unfolded in 2022. A tumultuous season for UCLA gymnastics closed with former coach Chris Waller resigning and the blue and gold exiting the NCAA tournament early in the regional final. The sophomore, however, was unable to take part in the 2022 campaign. Although a torn Achilles tendon – sustained at the United States Olympic Trials in June 2021 – kept her out of competition for over a year, the Northern California native was still able to practice and participate in team activities.
LOS ANGELES, CA

