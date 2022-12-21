Emily Lee watched from the sidelines as the drama unfolded in 2022. A tumultuous season for UCLA gymnastics closed with former coach Chris Waller resigning and the blue and gold exiting the NCAA tournament early in the regional final. The sophomore, however, was unable to take part in the 2022 campaign. Although a torn Achilles tendon – sustained at the United States Olympic Trials in June 2021 – kept her out of competition for over a year, the Northern California native was still able to practice and participate in team activities.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO