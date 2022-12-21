ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Johnny Boyd Brown

Mr. Johnny Boyd Brown, age 72, of Forsyth County, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced later and are in the care of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. To share a memory of Mr. Johnny Brown or a condolence with the family, visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
James Robert Bagley

Mr. James Robert Bagley, age 86, of Dahlonega, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. Mr. Bagley was born to the late Guy C. and Margaret Paris Bagley on November 24, 1936. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Phyllis McGill. Mr. Bagley was a member of Bethel Tabernacle Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and gardening. He loved finding good sales at Target and antique shopping. Mr. Bagley worked for John Deere and was also a union representative with the company. He was affectionately known as "PawPaw" to the ones who loved him most.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Rev. Harley Herbert Ingram

Rev. Harley Herbert Ingram, 71, passed away on December 23, 2022 in his home surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Phil Carpenter and Rev. David Matthews will officiate the service.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Frankie Ferguson Loudermilk Henslee

Frankie Ferguson Loudermilk Henslee, age 84, of Demorest, Georgia crossed over to be with The Lord on Wednesday, December 22, 2022 following an extended illness. Mrs. Henslee was born on October 3, 1938 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Frank and Bonnie Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John P. Loudermilk; sons, Mark Loudermilk, John Frank Loudermilk; and granddaughter, Margaret Ansley; sister, Linda Amos.
DEMOREST, GA
Dale Clyde Parker

Mr. Dale Clyde Parker, age 62, of Dahlonega, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. Dale was born on June 29, 1960, to the late Ronald and Betty Parker. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jim Parker, and great-grandchild, Aceson Woodward. Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his children, and sharing stories with the many people that stopped by his peanut pot over the years. Most knew him as "The Peanut Man" or "Big Dale," but his favorite and most loved title was "Grandpaw." He adored his wife and was a beloved husband, father, and provider.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Joann Nix Waldrep

Ms. Joann Nix Waldrep, age 90, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Private services will be held at a later date. She was born December 4, 1932 in Cleveland, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Arnold Nix and Carrie Ravan Nix. She is also preceded in death by her son Shane Chapman Waldrep.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Tammy Patricia Holloway

Mrs. Tammy Patricia Holloway, age 55, of Dahlonega, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. Tammy was born in Gainesville on September 9, 1967. She is preceded in death by her husband, Scotty Holloway; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Bonnie Holloway; grandchildren, Jasmine Beck and Eric Adams. Tammy loved to read and draw. Japanese food was her favorite thing to eat, along with the yum yum sauce. She was affectionately known as "Nona" and "MawMaw."
DAHLONEGA, GA
Sherry Dott Waldrip

Ms. Sherry Dott Waldrip, age 61, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Sherry was born July 15, 1961, in Atlanta, Georgia and she was the daughter of the late Vertis Lamar Waldrip and Betty Jean (Lawson) Waldrip. Celebration of Life will be...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Reginald Fay Cochran

Reginald Fay Cochran, age 88 of Lula entered heaven Thursday December 22, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Reginald was born November 30, 1934 in Lula to the late Clermon & Notha Oliver Cochran. He was the former partner of North Georgia Supply Company, Double C Dairy & Pro Truss. He was a member of the Clermont Masonic Lodge number 512. Reginald was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sammye Lane "Bo" Anderson Cochran.
LULA, GA
George Edward “Ed” Weyant

George Edward “Ed” Weyant, 94, of Dawsonville passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at his residence following a brief period of declining health. Born August 9, 1928 to the late George and Jessie Weyant, Ed had been a resident of Dawsonville for the past 15 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Dawsonville and was very proud to have been raised in Sproul, Pennsylvania and known as a “Sproul Boy”. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran who served following WWII. Following his military service, he returned home where he met the love of his life in 1948. He and Evelyn were married in 1950 and he spent his entire working career in the refractories industry. Ed was also a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association and enjoyed travelling on his motorcycle all the way into his 80s. A loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, Herman, William, John, and Harry Weyant.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
Boys basketball: Bluff blows past Lumpkin for 3rd place

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Cherokee Bluff jumped on Lumpkin County from the tip en route to an 84-61 win in and a third-place finish in the Kelly King Holiday Classic at Lumpkin County on Thursday. Bluff has four players in double-figures, including a 19-point performance from Boston Kersh. The Bears...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Boys basketball: White Co., Chestatee, Bluff, Towns setting the early paces in battles for region supremacy

Much like the girls’ side of things, the somewhat halfway point of the high school basketball season is upon us as area boys teams head into the Christmas break this week. Four regions in the Northeast Georgia area have gotten underway with several area teams jumping out to early leads in the standings. The bulk of the region schedules will take place after the New Year.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Local first responders enjoy free, annual luncheon at Scott's Downtown

The popular fine-dining restaurant Scott’s Downtown continued its annual tradition of giving back on Wednesday by hosting the annual First Responder Luncheon. Scott Dixon has owned and operated his restaurant for 15 years, and seven years ago he started inviting first responders for this free luncheon. “We see so...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage

Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
MBB: Georgia rallies to defeat Chattanooga, 72-65

ATHENS, Ga. — Despite not holding a lead until the three-minute mark, the Georgia men’s basketball team rode a second-half comeback to a 72-65 victory over Chattanooga Wednesday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia (9-3) was led in scoring by junior Kario Oquendo, who tallied a season-high 22 points...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
NGMC Gainesville applies for Level 1 Trauma Certification

Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville submitted its application at the end of November to upgrade to a level one trauma center. The medical center has been designated as a level two trauma facility since 2013. The main changes begin with educating new doctors, nurses, surgeons and psychiatrists. Certification as a level one trauma center provides a major selling point in attracting medical industry professionals, allowing the medical center to focus on research and resident training.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man

A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Hall County authorities searching for escaped inmate

Authorities are on the lookout for a Hall County Jail inmate who escaped while on work detail Thursday. In a social media post, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, of Flowery Branch left his assignment at the county animal shelter on Barber Road just after 3:00 p.m. Later that day, he was reportedly seen near a Hardee's restaurant on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Hall County authorities release names of victims in double murder-suicide

The Hall County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning released the names of the three people who were found dead in Gainesville Wednesday morning in a suspected double murder-suicide. According to a press release from the agency, Ruth Newberry and Ruby Newberry were identified as the two victims in the incident in...
GAINESVILLE, GA

