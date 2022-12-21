Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob CarBronxVoiceWoodhaven, NY
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Related
UCC, City of Newark Served Up Holiday Cheer To 250 Youth At 'Shop With a Hero' Event
(NEWARK, NJ) -- United Community Corporation (UCC) and the City of Newark made over 200 local children’s spirits merry and bright just in time for the holidays at this year’s annual “Shop With a Hero” event. The program, held on Saturday at the Robert Treat Hotel in downtown Newark, provided each child with a $100 gift card to then go on a shopping spree in downtown Newark with a local hero.
Op-Ed: Mayor Baraka outlines Newark’s plan to end homelessness in the city
The problem indicates ‘a societal lack of humanity and disturbing callousness to the suffering of others’. On Jan. 25, 2022, there were 1,695 residents without addresses counted in Newark, as part of a federally required point-in-time (PIT) census. This is around 20% of New Jersey’s total. More than one-third of these residents were experiencing prolonged homelessness and/or chronic medical conditions. There were 134 individuals who remained unsheltered, and while that number may seem low compared to the total, it is still unacceptable. Unfortunately, those who remain unsheltered are the most vulnerable. Failure to provide our residents with opportunities to move into permanent housing shows a societal lack of humanity and disturbing callousness to the suffering of others.
Mayor Fulop says homicide and shootings are down
In a presentation held at City Hall revealing the latest crime data in Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea said the administration has seen a significant decline in homicides and shootings, while other crimes have declined less. The report titled “Year in Review: Jersey City...
3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City
When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.
trentondaily.com
HAPPENING TOMORROW: Santa Claus is Coming to Trenton!
Keep an eye out for the sleigh because Santa Claus is on his way!. On Saturday, December 24th, Santa will make his way around Trenton to bring holiday cheer to families all over town. After his ride through the city, guests can make their way to the Trenton Fire Department, where various holiday activities are in store. With plenty of toys in tow, Santa and his helpers expect to give out over 5,000 toys this year!
orangeandbluepress.com
Stolen SNAP Funds Victims Would Finally Repaid Back Thanks to Federal Bill
The proposed legislation would order states to provide new money as soon as possible. New Yorkers has been at least $730,000 stolen from them this year. Friday, public assistance for people who have had their SNAP benefits stolen through “skimming” fraud can finally have that money repaid under a new federal bill thanks to the New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
N.J. homeless shelters prepare for rush as freezing temps spread across state
Shelters across New Jersey are bracing for a surge in visitors as freezing temperatures force the homeless population indoors. A dangerous flash freeze could follow rain, flooding and 60 mile-per-hour winds Thursday as many New Jersey families prepare for the holiday weekend. The forecast means most families in the Garden...
theobserver.com
A look at what (actually) happened at Kearny Marshalls Monday, Dec. 19
While rumors inaccurately circulated Dec. 19 of a possible shooting at Marshalls, here’s what actually happened that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the criminal complaint filed against the two involved, a copy of which The Observer has obtained. Two New Jersey men were charged with...
'Homicide’ star and other benefactors to help save NJ's ‘Freed Slave House’
Andre Braugher, star of "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," stepped in along with community members in Montclair, New Jersey amid fears they’d lost the home once owned by James Howe, who'd been enslaved and then manumitted by the township's founding family. [ more › ]
Jersey City council member accused of side-swiping car, leaving note instead of staying on scene
James Solomon left a note with his name, number and information after apparently side-swiping a parked vehicle.
New Jersey Workshop Creates Memories for Black Children With Black Santa
This year, Old Saint Nick is a Black man in the iconic red suit. Mother Talia Young, founder of Black Santa’s Workshop, created a space for children of color to be able to celebrate the holiday by interacting with Black Santa. According to NJ Advance Media, Young opened the...
Any new leads? 5 years since Newark, NJ mother went missing
NEWARK — Dec. 22 marks five years since the disappearance of Venika Williams. The Newark mother was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in 2017, and police believe she was headed to Jersey City. Authorities say Venika, 30, is 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds. According...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 5 juveniles involved in altercation prior to fatal Union City stabbing, 3 arrested
Preliminary findings from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office indicate that five juveniles involved in an altercation prior to a fatal Union City stabbing, three of whom have been arrested. A boy, 16, of Union City, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (knife), possession of a weapon for...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man Critical In Asbury Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24 year old male shot on Asbury Street just after 2:30 Pm. Police arrived on the scene and found the male suffering from. Multiple gunshot wounds. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics rushed the 24 year old to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
New push aims to end homelessness in Newark, NJ within 3 years
Dubbed "The Path Home: Collaborating Across Our Community," the effort aims to use collaboration, prevention and housing to end chronic homelessness.
New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps
NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
Baraka unveils plan to end chronic homelessness in Newark
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka Wednesday unveiled a strategic plan to end chronic homelessness in the city. “Housing is the number one problem that we all face and all other issues and social determinants develop from a lack of housing, lack of quality and affordable housing, lack of shelter, period, for people,” Baraka said when announcing the plan, known as “The Path Home.” The plan calls for parlaying state, local and private sector financial support to build more affordable housing, more shelters and, significantly, to provide services.
University Hospital in Newark announces new president, CEO
University Hospital, the state’s sole public medical center, announced on Thursday that Ed Jimenez will be its next president and CEO. The Newark hospital’s board voted unanimously at a special virtual meeting held Thursday morning. Jimenez, who is Latino, was born and raised in New Jersey. He previously...
njurbannews.com
Newark Board of Education launches Adult Education Program
The Newark Board of Education proudly launches registration for its Adult Education Program. The Adult Education Program builds an on-ramp to educational opportunities and careers that honor the skills and intelligence of residents who are ready to make an impact and thrive in a rapidly evolving labor market. The free adult education classes will run from January 9, 2023, through June 16, 2023, at several locations throughout the City of Newark, taught by dedicated, qualified instructors. “Earning a high school diploma or learning to speak English opens doors to opportunity in the workforce,” said Roger León, Superintendent of Schools.
Comments / 0