The problem indicates ‘a societal lack of humanity and disturbing callousness to the suffering of others’. On Jan. 25, 2022, there were ​​1,695 residents without addresses counted in Newark, as part of a federally required point-in-time (PIT) census. This is around 20% of New Jersey’s total. More than one-third of these residents were experiencing prolonged homelessness and/or chronic medical conditions. There were 134 individuals who remained unsheltered, and while that number may seem low compared to the total, it is still unacceptable. Unfortunately, those who remain unsheltered are the most vulnerable. Failure to provide our residents with opportunities to move into permanent housing shows a societal lack of humanity and disturbing callousness to the suffering of others.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO