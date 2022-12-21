Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA’s office to commission gun/gang violent crime prosecutor
MONROE, GA – (Dec. 22, 2022) – During the month of December, Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley made the case and solicited the initial funding for a gun/gang violent crime prosecutor. The Alcovy Judicial Circuit covers Newton and Walton County and McGinley asked for $30,000 each from both counties as well as the cities of Covington and Monroe for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
DeKalb County says to call property management, plumbers, not 911 regarding home flooding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County is asking residents not to call the police about flooding issues in their homes. Instead, the government recommends calling property management or a private plumber to turn off the water at affected homes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
henrycountytimes.com
First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest
On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Christmas Eve fire in Walton County results in one victim sustaining severe burns
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 24, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department were again called out to battle a fire this Christmas Eve. “WCFR and Loganville Fire Department responded to fire in a RV parked near a residence in the 4300 block of Tiffany Lane near Loganville tonight at 6:51 p.m.,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “One male patient was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS after sustaining severe burn injuries.”
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb CEO recognized as administrator of the year for pandemic leadership
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond was recently recognized by a national organization for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Chapter of the American Society of Public Administrators (ASPA), which has the mission of advancing excellence in public service through programs and networking, according to the organization’s website, has recognized Thurmond as the public administrator of the year for 2022.
Clayton County needs permanent location for warming station, activist says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — As temperatures are expected to hit the teens or single digits overnight, Clayton County officials are teaming up with the Clayton County School District to make a middle school available as a warming station. A community activist in Clayton County says he’d like to see...
Monroe Local News
Part-time help wanted for Gwinnett County warming stations
The County has opened five warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief from long-term exposure to forecasted temperatures 35 degrees and below and is seeking part-time staff assistants. When activated, the warming stations are available from 6:00pm to 7:00am, allowing residents to warm up, eat a meal, and...
accesswdun.com
Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24
The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
Major flooding impacting popular metro Atlanta destinations, residences after pipes burst
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta's infrastructure are coming apart as the blast of arctic weather continues across the state, with residents and businesses alike are feeling the harsh impacts of the sub-freezing temperatures just one day before Christmas. Burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences...
Monroe Local News
Walton County School District is hiring in food services, nurse substitute, more…
The Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Dec. 23, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Need some extra support? There is someone in Atlanta you can call.
ATLANTA — When life gets hard, you find yourself in a personal crisis, who do you call?. The best-kept secret in Atlanta is United Way 211, which directs callers to get the help they need. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. United Way 211 leaders...
STEM contest honors six Georgia schools
The six middle and high schools include several in metro Atlanta.
Church in metro Atlanta manages to hold service after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The dangerous cold has impacted churches and Christmas Mass across metro Atlanta. At Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, church officials nearly canceled Christmas Eve service after a pipe burst. But they managed to contain the burst pipe and still hold Mass. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Residents change holiday plans after pipes burst, flooding due to freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Many Georgians are cleaning up flooding or finding a new place to sleep after pipes burst across metro Atlanta. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to several people who are heading into Christmas in the cold and dark. And it’s not just homes and businesses in DeKalb...
Large tree takes out power for more than 800 Georgia Power customers
DECATUR, Ga. — Pat Callahan woke up before three in the morning Friday to find the electricity in her home was completely off. First, she believed it would only be off for a few hours. As the day stretched on, she tried to find different ways to stay warm.
Clayton News Daily
New interim Clayton County sheriff sworn in
JONESBORO — Clayton County residents have a new interim sheriff. Chief Deputy Levon Allen, who was touted by former sheriff and convicted felon Victor Hill as the next sheriff of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in Thursday to lead the office. Allen was promoted to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Look out: County employee impersonator attempting to enter homes
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County residents may benefit from being extra vigilant this holiday season. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has received multiple reports of an imposter claiming to work for the county lab attempting to enter homes. People say the suspect was offering to collect free lead...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County’s ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ recycling of live Christmas trees begins Dec. 26
Want to be sustainable this holiday season? Between December 26 and January 25, drop off your live Christmas tree at designated fire stations as part of the annual Bring One for the Chipper event!. On January 28, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will chip the trees into mulch for use at...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
