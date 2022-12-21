ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Local News

Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA’s office to commission gun/gang violent crime prosecutor

MONROE, GA – (Dec. 22, 2022) – During the month of December, Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley made the case and solicited the initial funding for a gun/gang violent crime prosecutor. The Alcovy Judicial Circuit covers Newton and Walton County and McGinley asked for $30,000 each from both counties as well as the cities of Covington and Monroe for the 2023 Fiscal Year.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County receives $1.5 million grant for seniors

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $1.5 million grant that will go toward assisting seniors in the community. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Consitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission. Gwinnett County Health and Human Services will use the funds to assist over...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest

On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Christmas Eve fire in Walton County results in one victim sustaining severe burns

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 24, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department were again called out to battle a fire this Christmas Eve. “WCFR and Loganville Fire Department responded to fire in a RV parked near a residence in the 4300 block of Tiffany Lane near Loganville tonight at 6:51 p.m.,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “One male patient was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS after sustaining severe burn injuries.”
WALTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb CEO recognized as administrator of the year for pandemic leadership

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond was recently recognized by a national organization for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia Chapter of the American Society of Public Administrators (ASPA), which has the mission of advancing excellence in public service through programs and networking, according to the organization’s website, has recognized Thurmond as the public administrator of the year for 2022.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Part-time help wanted for Gwinnett County warming stations

The County has opened five warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief from long-term exposure to forecasted temperatures 35 degrees and below and is seeking part-time staff assistants. When activated, the warming stations are available from 6:00pm to 7:00am, allowing residents to warm up, eat a meal, and...
accesswdun.com

Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24

The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
COMMERCE, GA
Clayton News Daily

New interim Clayton County sheriff sworn in

JONESBORO — Clayton County residents have a new interim sheriff. Chief Deputy Levon Allen, who was touted by former sheriff and convicted felon Victor Hill as the next sheriff of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in Thursday to lead the office. Allen was promoted to the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Look out: County employee impersonator attempting to enter homes

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County residents may benefit from being extra vigilant this holiday season. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has received multiple reports of an imposter claiming to work for the county lab attempting to enter homes. People say the suspect was offering to collect free lead...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA

